Ather Energy To Begin E-Scooter Exports To Sri Lanka Late-2024

Electric vehicle start-up Ather Energy has announced plans to begin exports of its electric scooters to Sri Lanka by late-2024. The company intends to launch its first retail outlet in the country in collaboration with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd. and a joint venture with other entities.

Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd. will serve as Ather Energy's national distributor in Sri Lanka, overseeing the brand’s sales and service operations. Beyond retail, Ather has also mentioned it will be building a fast-charging infrastructure throughout Sri Lanka.

In Nepal, where Ather opened its first Experience Centre last year, the company has since expanded to three Experience Centres and seven fast-charging grids. In India, Ather Energy sells its 450 series of electric scooters, including the 450S and 450X models, as well as the recently introduced Rizta scooter. The company currently operates more than 200 Experience Centres along with 1,900 fast chargers across the country.

Ather Energy also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with battery manufacturer Amara Raja recently. Through this partnership, Amara Raja will collaborate with Ather to develop and supply NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) and LFP (lithium iron phosphate) lithium-ion cells, as well as other battery components, for Ather's electric scooters.