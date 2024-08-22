Ather Energy To Begin E-Scooter Exports To Sri Lanka Late-2024
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on August 22, 2024
Highlights
- Ather Energy plans to open its first retail store in Sri Lanka by Q4 this year
- The company also aims to build charging infrastructure in Sri Lanka
- The brand retails its 450 series and the Rizta electric scooter in the Indian market
Electric vehicle start-up Ather Energy has announced plans to begin exports of its electric scooters to Sri Lanka by late-2024. The company intends to launch its first retail outlet in the country in collaboration with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd. and a joint venture with other entities.
Also Read: Ather Energy Partners With Amara Raja To Source Battery Cells For Its Electric Two-Wheelers
Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd. will serve as Ather Energy's national distributor in Sri Lanka, overseeing the brand’s sales and service operations. Beyond retail, Ather has also mentioned it will be building a fast-charging infrastructure throughout Sri Lanka.
In Nepal, where Ather opened its first Experience Centre last year, the company has since expanded to three Experience Centres and seven fast-charging grids. In India, Ather Energy sells its 450 series of electric scooters, including the 450S and 450X models, as well as the recently introduced Rizta scooter. The company currently operates more than 200 Experience Centres along with 1,900 fast chargers across the country.
Also Read: Ather Energy Announces Third Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Million Electric Two-Wheelers
Ather Energy also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with battery manufacturer Amara Raja recently. Through this partnership, Amara Raja will collaborate with Ather to develop and supply NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) and LFP (lithium iron phosphate) lithium-ion cells, as well as other battery components, for Ather's electric scooters.
Related Articles
Latest News
- Home
- News
- Electric Two-wheelers
- Ather Energy To Begin E-Scooter Exports To Sri Lanka Late-2024