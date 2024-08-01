Login
Ather Energy Partners With Amara Raja To Source Battery Cells For Its Electric Two-Wheelers

Once formalised, the partnership will see Amara Raja supply NMC and LFP lithium-ion cells to Ather Energy for its scooter line-up.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ather Energy signs MoU with Amara Raja
  • Amara Raja to supply battery cells and other related components
  • Both NMC and LFP Li-on cells will be supplied by Amara Raja

Electric vehicle (EV) start-up Ather Energy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with battery firm Amara Raja. Under this agreement, Amara Raja will work with Ather to develop and supply NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) and LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) lithium-ion cells as well as other battery components for the brand’s electric scooters. 

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Announces Third Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Million Electric Two-Wheelers

 

Lithium ion

The partnership will see Amara Raja supply NMC and LFP lithium-ion cells to Ather Energy for its scooter line-up.

 

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO at Ather Energy, said, “Our focus has always been on designing and building products from scratch in India, with most of our components, aside from cells, sourced domestically. Now, we are taking a significant step forward by promoting homegrown cell technology. This will help us optimise costs and enable us to source lithium-ion cells tailored to Ather’s specific requirements, further enhancing our ability to innovate and scale efficiently. Our aim is to help the domestic industry grow significantly to support India’s energy demand now and in the coming future.”

 

Ather Energy currently has two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. One is dedicated to battery production, while the other is for vehicle assembly. Ather has recently announced its plans to open a third facility in Maharashtra with a claimed annual production capacity of up to one million two-wheelers and batteries.

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Introduces Halo Smart Helmet Series; Prices Start At Rs 5,000

 

Amara Raja Ather Energy

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy and Vikramaditya Gourineni, Executive Director, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd. 

 

Ather Energy currently sells the 450S and 450X electric scooters under its 450 series, along with the recently launched Rizta electric scooter. The company operates over 200 experience centres and 1,900 fast chargers across India currently.

 

Amara Raja entered the battery business back in the year 2001. The company provides batteries to major OEMs for passenger and commercial vehicles in the Indian auto industry. Amara Raja has already announced an investment outlay of Rs 9,500 crore to establish a 16GWh gigafactory in Telangana.

# Amara Raja# Amara Raja Batteries# Ather Energy# Ather Energy Amara Raja# Battery Cells# Lithium-Ion Batteries# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

