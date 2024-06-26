Ather Energy Announces Third Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Million Electric Two-Wheelers

It’s official – electric vehicle (EV) start-up Ather Energy’s third manufacturing facility will be set up in the state of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, met Ather Energy co-founder Swapnil Jain, and confirmed the company’s new plant will be established in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) on social media. In his post, the Deputy CM also confirmed Ather’s new plant will have an annual production capacity of up to one million two-wheelers and batteries.

Also Read: Ather Rizta Production Commences: First Model Rolls Off The Assembly Line

The Deputy CM also went on to state the plant – which will be built at an estimated cost of over Rs 2,000 crore – will generate around 4,000 new jobs. In an official statement, Ather explained the location of the new plant will ‘reduce logistics costs’ and ‘hasten delivery of finished products’ to customers across the country.

Big investment in Maharashtra in automotive sector!



Welcome to Maharashtra, Ather !

Just got done with a meeting with the Founder of Ather Energy, Shri Swapnil Jain and I’m glad to share that he informed about their great decision that Ather Energy, the leading electric scooter… pic.twitter.com/Hc8EeaDdM6 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 26, 2024 undefined undefined

This facility will more than triple Ather’s present total production capacity, which stands at 4.20 lakh units a year. Ather had begun operations at its second plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, in 2022, with the facility having a total capacity of 3 lakh two-wheelers annually. The company’s first facility has an annual production capacity of 1.20 lakh two-wheelers.

Also Read: Ather Rizta Review: The Ather For Every Indian Family?

Jain took to social media to share the news, saying, "We are excited about our investments in Maharashtra. With our expanding product portfolio and the increasing consumer demand for our products, we decided to strategically diversify our production capabilities to an additional location that will be closer to more markets in the country. We are thankful to the Maharashtra government and its policies that foster EV manufacturing and growth."

At present, Ather Energy retails two main products – the sporting 450 series (which comprises the 450S and 450X models) and the recently launched Rizta, which is aimed at families. The company also has over 200 experience centres and 1,900 fast chargers across India at present.

According to official registration data, Ather Energy has sold just under 51,000 scooters in the first six months of this year, putting it fourth on the list of the highest-selling electric two-wheeler brands in the country behind Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and market leader Ola Electric.