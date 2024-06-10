Login
Ather Rizta Production Commences: First Model Rolls Off The Assembly Line

Deliveries for the Rizta electric scooter are slated to commence at the end of this month.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on June 10, 2024

Highlights

  • First production-spec Ather Rizta rolls out of the assembly line.
  • Prices range between Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
  • Available in three variants.

Tarun Mehta, co-Founder and CEO of Ather Energy, shared a picture of the first Rizta rolling off the production line on X (formerly Twitter), finished in the Pangong Blue shade. Ather Energy launched its second electric scooter, the Rizta, two months ago with prices ranging from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.45 lakh (all prices, introductory ex-showroom). Deliveries for the electric scooter are slated to commence at the end of this month. 

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Review: The Ather For Every Indian Family?

 

undefined

 

The Ather Rizta has a family-oriented design with a focus on space and functionality. It is available in two trims and three variants. The Rizta S is the entry-level model, and the Rizta Z comes in two different versions, differentiated by their battery packs. Both the S and mid-spec Z variants have a range of 123 km on a 2.9 kWh battery pack. The range-topping Rizta Z is equipped with a larger 3.7 kWh pack, extending the range to 160 km on a full charge. 

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh 

 

Ather Rizta 29

 

On the feature front, the entry-level S variant gets a 7.0-inch non-touch deepview digital display on the dash, while the Z variants come with a 7.0-inch TFT display. There are seven paint options available on the Z variants of the Rizta, including dual-tone schemes, while the S variants get three monotone options. 

 

The all-new electric scooter produces 5.76 bhp (4.3 kW) and 22 Nm of peak torque. The brand claims a 0-40 kmph stint time of 4.7 seconds. 

 

 

# Ather Energy# Ather Rizta# Ather Rizta Electric Scooter# Ather Rizta Production# Ather electric scooters# electric two-wheelers# bike# Two Wheelers# Bikes# Electric Two-wheelers
