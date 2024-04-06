Login
Ather Energy Introduces Halo Smart Helmet Series; Prices Start At Rs 5,000

Alongside the launch of the all-new Rizta electric scooter, the brand has launched two helmets under its Halo Smart series.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The full-face smart helmet is currently priced at Rs 13,000.
  • It gets a Harman Kardon sound system.
  • Also available in a half-face design.

Ather Energy unveiled its latest creation, the Halo Smart Helmet series, during the 2024 Community Day event, alongside the introduction of its new electric scooter – the Rizta family scooter. The Ather Halo stands out as a premium helmet equipped with advanced smart features, including two speakers integrated into the helmet, provided by Harman Kardon.

 

Also Read: Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh

 

The full-face smart helmet is currently priced at Rs 13,000. 

 

This integrated helmet offers riders a seamless experience with features like auto-WearDetect technology and wireless charging. Riders can control music and receive calls directly from the scooter's handlebar, eliminating the hassle of reaching out to their phones while riding. 

 

One unique feature of the Halo series is the inclusion of ChitChat, which facilitates helmet-to-helmet communication between the rider and pillion. Ather Energy has collaborated with Harman Kardon to ensure premium audio quality, elevating the overall ride experience. This also promises to eliminate the disruption caused by ambient noise while riding. Both the rider and the pillion can also listen to the same music concurrently. 

 

Also Read: Exports Crucial For India's EV Startups To Grow: Ex-Niti Aayog CEO

 

The Halo Bit is the chitchat device which is offered additionally at Rs 5,000. 

 

The Halo helmet boasts a battery life of up to a week and features built-in wireless charging, similar to modern smartwatches where a magnetic plug-in is required to charge it. This wireless charging capability extends to the massive boot space of the Rizta scooter. Moreover, the wear-detect technology automatically identifies when the helmet is worn, enabling connectivity between the helmet, smartphone, and scooter. 

 

Additionally, Ather also introduced the Halo Bit, a modular extension compatible with the brand's half-face helmets. Ather has developed ISI and DOT-rated custom half-face helmets, soon to be available to customers, that can be equipped with the Halo Bit module, transforming any Ather helmet into a smart helmet. 

 

The introductory price for the Halo series starts at Rs 13,000 for the full face, with the Halo Bit priced at Rs 5,000. However, attendees of the Community Day event were offered a significant 50 per cent discount on the Halo helmet. 

