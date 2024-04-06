Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GS
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Exports Crucial For India's EV Startups To Grow: Ex-Niti Aayog CEO

Speaking at the second edition of the Ather Community Day in Bengaluru, Amitabh Kant, former Niti Aayog CEO, said other countries may race ahead of India if domestic firms do not prioritise entry into major global markets.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant believes India's auto industry will grow faster once it penetrates major global markets.
  • Kant urged startups, including Ather Energy, to prioritise taking well-engineered, made-in-India products to other countries before other countries catch up.
  • Don't burn cash and sell your products at a loss: Kant.

Former Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has urged India's electric vehicle (EV) startups to prioritise exports of their products to major global markets. Speaking at the second edition of the Ather Community Day, in Bengaluru, Kant said India's auto industry will only grow at a rapid pace if it looks keenly at entering markets overseas before other countries have a chance to latch on to the early mover advantage.

 

Citing the examples of Chinese firms such as BYD and CATL in the EV industry, and consumer durable giants such as Samsung and LG, Kant said firms like Ather should be working towards becoming a household name, not just in India but across the globe. 

 

Kant highlighted that while India's EV startups have gotten off to a strong start and helped the country rise to prominence in the world of light EVs, they cannot afford to linger and let firms from other countries race ahead and beat Indian companies to major auto markets overseas.

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 

 

On the subject of what startups should focus on, Kant advised that firms should avoid burning cash to be able to capture market share by selling their products at a loss.

 

“Never burn cash and sell your products at losses. If your product is good, it will sell. Don't sell for cheap. Create a brand that is aspirational for India's middle class. Customers will pay more for a good product”, Kant said.

 

Charger interoperability is another major topic which Kant believes must be addressed by every OEM engaged in the electric two-wheeler manufacturing business, adding that two-wheelers from all brands should be able to use each others’ charging stations in the years to come.

 

# Ather Community Day 2024# Amitabh Kant# Amitabh Kant former Niti Aayog CEO# Ather Energy# Electric vehicles# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12 Lakh
₹ 26,876/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Ather Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Ather Rizta Electric Scooter: Everything You Need To Know
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter: Everything You Need To Know
Ather Energy Introduces Halo Smart Helmet Series; Prices Start At Rs 5,000
Ather Energy Introduces Halo Smart Helmet Series; Prices Start At Rs 5,000
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh
New Range Rover Sport Gets A Blacked-Out Stealth Pack
New Range Rover Sport Gets A Blacked-Out Stealth Pack
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Before Official Launch
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Prices Revealed Before Official Launch
Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor
Lamborghini Trademarks ‘Temerario’ Name, Could Be Used For Huracan Successor
McLaren Reveals Special F1 Car Livery For Upcoming Japanese GP
McLaren Reveals Special F1 Car Livery For Upcoming Japanese GP
Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched
Citroen C3, C3 Aircross Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh; Blu Edition Launched
2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features
2024 Renault Captur Facelift Debuts With Comprehensive Redesign, New Features
Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch
Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch
Ather Energy Introduces Halo Smart Helmet Series; Prices Start At Rs 5,000
Ather Energy Introduces Halo Smart Helmet Series; Prices Start At Rs 5,000
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh
Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch
Ather Rizta E-Scooter Spotted Fully Undisguised Ahead Of April 6 Launch
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Exports Crucial For India's EV Startups To Grow: Ex-Niti Aayog CEO
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved