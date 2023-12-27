Login

Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone

The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on December 27, 2023

  • Ather Energy has achieved a production milestone of 200,000 units.
  • Ather Energy reported total sales of 9,344 units in November 2023.
  • The brand launched its most affordable offering, the 450S in 2023.

Ather Energy has achieved a production milestone of 2 lakh units. The company’s CEO, Tarun Mehta took to social media to share the news, and emphasized that the company had started the year with a production milestone of 1 lakh units and ended it with its 200,000th e-scooter rolling off the production line.

 

Ather Energy reported total sales of 9,344 units in November 2023. This marked a 22.5 per cent growth over the same month last year though sales were down compared to October 2023. The company sold 10,056 units in October which is a month-on-month decline of about 7 percent. The company said it opened 11 new experience centres across India in the month and opened its first international dealership in Nepal.

 

Ather launched the 450S, its most affordable offering in 2023

 

The brand launched its most affordable offering, the 450S in 2023. Available in two variants, Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh), the e-scooter is equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 450S has a certified range of up to 115 kilometres, while real-world range is pegged at 90 kilometres (in SmartEco mode). 

 

Ather will launch its latest offering, the 450 Apex early in 2024. Additionally, it also plans to introduce a new family scooter, which will be the brand's second model line.

