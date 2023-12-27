Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Ather Energy has achieved a production milestone of 2 lakh units. The company’s CEO, Tarun Mehta took to social media to share the news, and emphasized that the company had started the year with a production milestone of 1 lakh units and ended it with its 200,000th e-scooter rolling off the production line.

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ather Energy Sells 9,344 Units; Reports 22.5 Per Cent Growth

Aaaand now we are at 200k!



We started this year with the milestone of 100k https://t.co/zEsB62zNo9



and are ending this rather action packed year with 200k!



Lots of grit and focus demonstrated by an amazing Ather team and much gratitude to an incredible owner's community! https://t.co/mK6vJoTZP6 — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) December 27, 2023 undefined undefined

Ather Energy reported total sales of 9,344 units in November 2023. This marked a 22.5 per cent growth over the same month last year though sales were down compared to October 2023. The company sold 10,056 units in October which is a month-on-month decline of about 7 percent. The company said it opened 11 new experience centres across India in the month and opened its first international dealership in Nepal.

Also Read: Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023

Ather launched the 450S, its most affordable offering in 2023

The brand launched its most affordable offering, the 450S in 2023. Available in two variants, Core (Rs 1.30 lakh) and Pro (Rs 1.43 lakh), the e-scooter is equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, the 450S has a certified range of up to 115 kilometres, while real-world range is pegged at 90 kilometres (in SmartEco mode).

Ather will launch its latest offering, the 450 Apex early in 2024. Additionally, it also plans to introduce a new family scooter, which will be the brand's second model line.