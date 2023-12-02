Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Ather Energy Sells 9,344 Units; Reports 22.5 Per Cent Growth

Ather Energy reported total sales of 9,344 units in November 2023. This marked a 22.5 per cent growth over the same month last year though sales were down compared to October 2023. The company sold 10,056 units in October which is a month-on-month decline of about 7 percent.



Aside from sales the company also expanded its network within India and took its first strides at launching its models in international markets. The company said it opened 11 new experience centres across India in the month and opened its first international dealership in Nepal.



The company also officially confirmed that a new family scooter is set to debut next year as well as an upgraded 450X. Called the 450 Apex, the new scooter is claimed to be Ather’s fastest-ever electric scooter, an will only be offered for a limited period. The model will also feature a transparent side panel in a nod to the translucent panel from the original 450.



Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, expressed optimism about the EV 2-wheeler market, noting that it is approaching volumes reminiscent of the pre-subsidy revision era. Phokela emphasized that November's performance builds on the momentum established in October, pointing towards a positive conclusion to 2023.



Phokela commented, “This month we forayed into the international market with the opening of the inaugural Experience Centre in Nepal. As we marked our 10th anniversary, we celebrated a decade of innovation by announcing the launch of two new scooters, including the Ather APEX and a family scooter set to hit the market in 2024. More is in store in December as we are gearing up for an exciting and fast-paced start to 2024.”