Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023

The year 2023 has been an interesting mix of new two-wheeler EVs that have been introduced in the market. From all the ones that we’ve tested and reviewed, here are the top two-wheeler EV reviews from car&bike
By Carandbike Team

4 mins read

Published on December 26, 2023

  • Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest electric bike on sale in India
  • River Indie offers a utilitarian option in the EV space
  • TVS X is the most premium EV scooter packed with lots of features

Two-wheeler EVs have become more of a common sight as more and more of these battery packs on wheels are entering the market. From new brands making an entry to established ones bringing in their EV derivatives, it has been an interesting mixed bag of EVs flooding the two-wheeler market. That said, through 2023 we had the opportunity to test and review a good bunch of EVs that have made a positive impression giving an insight on what the future of two-wheeled transportation would be. That said, the following is a list of the top interesting EVs that we have reviewed in the year 2023.
 

Ultraviolette F77

Can an electric motorcycle replace the primal, guttural feel of a combustion engine-powered motorcycle? The basic premise of the Ultraviolette F77 seems to be just that; to replace the notion that electric bikes cannot be desirable, exciting and fun. Providing a peep into the future of electric mobility, the F77 is an interesting machine that has design, performance, technology and range to offer. Link
 

Ola S1 Air

Taking a different approach towards affordable electric mobility, the Ola S1 Air is the most affordable offering that Ola builds, and it’s an important addition to the line-up. Given that the S1 Pro now retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, and Ola’s line-up needed an accessible variant. But this isn’t merely a stripped-down S1 Pro, despite having pretty much the same design and styling cues. Link
 

Ather 450S

Addressing the same concern of making its EVs more accessible, considering the reduction in FAME-II subsidies, the 450S is what Ather has rolled out, which is now the most accessible Ather that you can buy. Despite being the entry point to the brand, the 450S is an Ather in every bit, but it also makes its better-equipped sibling look like great value. Link
 

River Indie

Built with the concept of utilitarian use as the main objective, the River Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin. It has solid performance for something of its size. At the same time, it has real practicality. Link
 

TVS X 

At Rs 2.49 lakh, the X is the most expensive electric scooter in the market, by a significant margin in comparison to its rivals. At that sticker price, who is this electric scooter for? What’s its purpose? The brand believes there is a market for such tech-loaded electric scooters. Link
 

Ampere Primus

Positioned as a universal scooter, the Ampere Primus intends to offer an electric alternative to India’s highest-selling petrol-powered scooters. At the same time, it also aims to take on popular electric scooters in the market with its price advantage. Link
 

Oben Rorr

Marketed as a sporty electric commuter motorcycle, the Oben Rorr has entered the production stage which we got to spend time with. Based on the feedback and the information that the company had gathered, Oben has worked on the Rorr and now introduced the final production version of it. Link
 

TVS iQube S vs Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj and TVS! Two big brands, with rich history and heritage, stepped into the electric two-wheeler segment, almost at the same time! The Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube, both, have been in the market for three years now and we have pitted them against each other because these two scooters are traditional rivals in the real sense. Link

# Top EV reviews# 2023 EV reviews# Electric Two Wheelers# Electric Scooters# Electric motorcycle
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 22,000 Discount In December 2023
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 22,000 Discount In December 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15631 second ago

The Kratos R currently retails for Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the more affordable Urban trim can be had for Rs 20,000 less

Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 38,500 In December
Vida V1 Electric Scooter Gets Benefits Up To Rs 38,500 In December
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 38,500.

Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%
Hero Motocorp To Up Its Stake In Ather Energy To Nearly 40%
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.

Simple Energy Announces Price For Dot One E-Scooter – But There’s A Catch
Simple Energy Announces Price For Dot One E-Scooter – But There’s A Catch
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

10 days ago

It appears that the Bengaluru-based start-up is keen on converting existing orders for the One into bookings for the more affordable Dot One.

Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024
Hop Electric To Hike Prices On Oxo, Leo & Lyf Electric Two-Wheelers From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month

