Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023

Two-wheeler EVs have become more of a common sight as more and more of these battery packs on wheels are entering the market. From new brands making an entry to established ones bringing in their EV derivatives, it has been an interesting mixed bag of EVs flooding the two-wheeler market. That said, through 2023 we had the opportunity to test and review a good bunch of EVs that have made a positive impression giving an insight on what the future of two-wheeled transportation would be. That said, the following is a list of the top interesting EVs that we have reviewed in the year 2023.



Ultraviolette F77

Can an electric motorcycle replace the primal, guttural feel of a combustion engine-powered motorcycle? The basic premise of the Ultraviolette F77 seems to be just that; to replace the notion that electric bikes cannot be desirable, exciting and fun. Providing a peep into the future of electric mobility, the F77 is an interesting machine that has design, performance, technology and range to offer. Link



Ola S1 Air

Taking a different approach towards affordable electric mobility, the Ola S1 Air is the most affordable offering that Ola builds, and it’s an important addition to the line-up. Given that the S1 Pro now retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, and Ola’s line-up needed an accessible variant. But this isn’t merely a stripped-down S1 Pro, despite having pretty much the same design and styling cues. Link



Ather 450S

Addressing the same concern of making its EVs more accessible, considering the reduction in FAME-II subsidies, the 450S is what Ather has rolled out, which is now the most accessible Ather that you can buy. Despite being the entry point to the brand, the 450S is an Ather in every bit, but it also makes its better-equipped sibling look like great value. Link



River Indie

Built with the concept of utilitarian use as the main objective, the River Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin. It has solid performance for something of its size. At the same time, it has real practicality. Link



TVS X

At Rs 2.49 lakh, the X is the most expensive electric scooter in the market, by a significant margin in comparison to its rivals. At that sticker price, who is this electric scooter for? What’s its purpose? The brand believes there is a market for such tech-loaded electric scooters. Link



Ampere Primus

Positioned as a universal scooter, the Ampere Primus intends to offer an electric alternative to India’s highest-selling petrol-powered scooters. At the same time, it also aims to take on popular electric scooters in the market with its price advantage. Link



Oben Rorr

Marketed as a sporty electric commuter motorcycle, the Oben Rorr has entered the production stage which we got to spend time with. Based on the feedback and the information that the company had gathered, Oben has worked on the Rorr and now introduced the final production version of it. Link



TVS iQube S vs Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj and TVS! Two big brands, with rich history and heritage, stepped into the electric two-wheeler segment, almost at the same time! The Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube, both, have been in the market for three years now and we have pitted them against each other because these two scooters are traditional rivals in the real sense. Link