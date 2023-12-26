Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
By Carandbike Team
4 mins read
Published on December 26, 2023
- Ultraviolette F77 is the fastest electric bike on sale in India
- River Indie offers a utilitarian option in the EV space
- TVS X is the most premium EV scooter packed with lots of features
Two-wheeler EVs have become more of a common sight as more and more of these battery packs on wheels are entering the market. From new brands making an entry to established ones bringing in their EV derivatives, it has been an interesting mixed bag of EVs flooding the two-wheeler market. That said, through 2023 we had the opportunity to test and review a good bunch of EVs that have made a positive impression giving an insight on what the future of two-wheeled transportation would be. That said, the following is a list of the top interesting EVs that we have reviewed in the year 2023.
Ultraviolette F77
Can an electric motorcycle replace the primal, guttural feel of a combustion engine-powered motorcycle? The basic premise of the Ultraviolette F77 seems to be just that; to replace the notion that electric bikes cannot be desirable, exciting and fun. Providing a peep into the future of electric mobility, the F77 is an interesting machine that has design, performance, technology and range to offer. Link
Ola S1 Air
Taking a different approach towards affordable electric mobility, the Ola S1 Air is the most affordable offering that Ola builds, and it’s an important addition to the line-up. Given that the S1 Pro now retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, and Ola’s line-up needed an accessible variant. But this isn’t merely a stripped-down S1 Pro, despite having pretty much the same design and styling cues. Link
Ather 450S
Addressing the same concern of making its EVs more accessible, considering the reduction in FAME-II subsidies, the 450S is what Ather has rolled out, which is now the most accessible Ather that you can buy. Despite being the entry point to the brand, the 450S is an Ather in every bit, but it also makes its better-equipped sibling look like great value. Link
River Indie
Built with the concept of utilitarian use as the main objective, the River Indie is the closest we’ve come to seeing a different body style in India’s fast-evolving electric scooter market, and it does what it says on the tin. It has solid performance for something of its size. At the same time, it has real practicality. Link
TVS X
At Rs 2.49 lakh, the X is the most expensive electric scooter in the market, by a significant margin in comparison to its rivals. At that sticker price, who is this electric scooter for? What’s its purpose? The brand believes there is a market for such tech-loaded electric scooters. Link
Ampere Primus
Positioned as a universal scooter, the Ampere Primus intends to offer an electric alternative to India’s highest-selling petrol-powered scooters. At the same time, it also aims to take on popular electric scooters in the market with its price advantage. Link
Oben Rorr
Marketed as a sporty electric commuter motorcycle, the Oben Rorr has entered the production stage which we got to spend time with. Based on the feedback and the information that the company had gathered, Oben has worked on the Rorr and now introduced the final production version of it. Link
TVS iQube S vs Bajaj Chetak
Bajaj and TVS! Two big brands, with rich history and heritage, stepped into the electric two-wheeler segment, almost at the same time! The Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube, both, have been in the market for three years now and we have pitted them against each other because these two scooters are traditional rivals in the real sense. Link
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 49,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
-5102 second ago
Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.
23 hours ago
Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.
4 days ago
The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback to India after nearly four years, and along with it, its naked sibling the Yamaha MT-03 makes its debut. Here’s a look at the review of these two, through some images.
5 days ago
The BMW X7 has been one of the most popular flagship luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, it received a proper mid-lifecycle facelift. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.
5 days ago
The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3, and as we found out, it’s fun, forgiving and comfortable. All great qualities but is it worth its Rs. 4.60 lakh price tag?
7 days ago
The 5th generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe has come with a host of changes which include a fresh design, updated tech, and new drivetrain options. We drive it in Seoul, Korea.
9 days ago
The Yamaha YZF-R3, or R3, makes a comeback to India, and we spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to see what has changed, what’s good, and what could have been better.
12 days ago
Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.
20 days ago
Slated to be launched in early 2024, the Grecale will smallest SUV from Maserati, and I got to test both the base trim GT and the top-end Trofeo trims.
20 days ago
Japanese Luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the new generation of its flagship SUV, the LX in the Indian market. The car has arrived with a new design, many more features and just a Diesel engine option. But is it worth Rs. 3 crore? We take it out for a drive
-15631 second ago
The Kratos R currently retails for Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the more affordable Urban trim can be had for Rs 20,000 less
7 days ago
The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 38,500.
10 days ago
The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.
10 days ago
It appears that the Bengaluru-based start-up is keen on converting existing orders for the One into bookings for the more affordable Dot One.
11 days ago
Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month