Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.10 Lakh

Roughly six years on from the launch of its maiden offering, Ather Energy has launched its second electric scooter, named the Ather Rizta. Prices for the Rizta start at Rs 1.10 lakh and top out at Rs 1.45 lakh (all prices, introductory ex-showroom). The Rizta is aimed at those seeking a family scooter, and to that end, it is notably larger than the svelte 450 models.

The Rizta electric scooter is primarily available in two models and three variants, namely, the Rizta S and two derivatives of the Rizta Z, which are differentiated based on their battery packs. The S variant is the entry point to the flagship scooter, followed by the mid-spec Z. Both variants come with an IDC range of 123 km while being equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery pack. On the other hand, the range-topping Rizta Z comes equipped with a larger 3.7 kWh pack, which extends the IDC range to 160 km on a full charge.

Both the Z variants get a backrest as standard and come equipped with Google Maps integrated, whereas the S only gets turn-by-turn navigation. What's common in all three variants is that they get a top speed of 80 kmph and feature two riding modes: Zip and SmartEco. Moreover, ride assist features such as MagicTwist, AutoHold, and Reverse Mode are carried over from the 450 series.



Unlike the 450 range, which has a sharper, sportier design, the Rizta appears more rounded, with softer shapes and an overall neutral silhouette, in the mould of the TVS iQube. There are seven paint options available on the Z variants of the Rizta, including dual-tone schemes, while the S variants get three monotone options.

The Rizta S gets the same 7.0-inch non-touch deepview digital display on the dash, akin to the ones seen on the 450S. Whereas the Z variants come with a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen display, as seen on the 450X electric scooter. Equipped with a telescopic fork, a 12-inch alloy front wheel, and a front disc brake, the scooter also packs a protective cover for the final drive and a wraparound LED tail light. At 34 litres, it has more underseat storage than the 450 (22 litres). The Rizta also comes with a frunk, which itself is 22 litres.

Like the 450 series, the Rizta has a mid-drive motor, but its peak power output is lower than the 450X’s, and it also misses out on the ‘Warp’ ride mode. The all-new electric scooter produces 5.76 bhp (4.3 kW) and 22 Nm of peak torque. The brand claims a 0–40 kmph stint time of 4.7 seconds.

For perspective, the Rizta's chief rivals include the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air. With the FAME subsidy scheme having ended, the Chetak is now priced from Rs 1.23 lakh to Rs 1.47 lakh, while the iQube is priced from Rs 1.37 lakh to Rs 1.46 lakh. The S1 Air, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 1.05 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, including EMPS subsidy).

Bookings for the Ather Rizta are now open and deliveries will commence from June 2024.