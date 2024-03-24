Login
Ather Begins Exchange Program For Gen1 450 Owners

The Ather exchange pilot program is available only for those customers who signed up for the same in January 2023 and is presently available only in Bengaluru.
Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Gen 1 and Gen 1.5 Ather owners can upgrade to the latest 450X and 450 Apex
  • The upgrade program is only available in Bengaluru for now
  • Ather promises better buyback value with the new upgrade program to Gen 1 customers

Ather Energy has commenced its exchange program for the first-generation 450 Series owners. The pilot program has been launched in Bengaluru and makes provision for Gen1 450 owners to trade in their electric scooter for either the 450X Gen 3 or the new 450 Apex. The pilot program is available only for those customers who signed up for the same in January 2023. 
 

The Ather Upgrade program is valid only till March 31 and existing Gen 1 and Gen 1.5 owners looking to upgrade their e-scooter need to complete their purchase by March 31, 2024. The exchange program promises a better buyback value. 
 

The first set of customers are now entering their fifth year of ownership. Moreover, the Ather technology stack on the scooter has been heavily revised since the first generation models arrived, which means several new features can't be installed on the older models. Even battery technology and safety has evolved tremendously in the last few years, giving buyers enough reasons to upgrade their e-scooters. 
 

Ather personnel will check the existing scooters to determine if they are eligible for the upgrade program. This includes checking for essentials like wear and tear, battery life, and more, as well as pending traffic violations. 
 

For scooters more than 36 months old, you will end up paying about Rs 1.10 lakh for the 450 Apex instead of its retail price of Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ather 450X 3.7 kWh Pro will cost you Rs. 90,000, whereas the 450X 2.9 kWh Pro will cost you Rs. 80,000. The company is yet to reveal details on scooters less than three years old. 

