Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen

To mark its 10th anniversary, Ather Energy has launched its latest and most potent scooter yet – the Ather 450 Apex. Representing the pinnacle of the startup's maiden scooter platform, the Apex is the quickest and most powerful offering from the brand till date. At Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom), this is also the priciest Ather built so far, and production of the Apex will be limited, so it will only be on sale for roughly eight to nine months. Bookings have been open for a few weeks, and deliveries will begin in March 2024.

The 450 Apex is mainly unchanged from the standard 450X, but in a bid to visually distinguish it from other 450 models, Ather has opted for a special paint scheme, which combines a two-layer ‘Indium Blue’ paint job with contrast orange paint for the wheels, logos and frame. Another fun touch with the 450 Apex is the inclusion of near-transparent side panels, a nod to the translucent panels first seen on the Ather 450X Series 1.

Near-transparent side panels are a nod to the 450 Series 1.

The 450 Apex also has a more potent motor, which develops a peak 7kW (0.6 kW higher than the standard 450X), but torque output remains unchanged at 26 Nm. Equipped with an evolved ‘Warp+’ ride mode, the Apex is the first Ather to have a top speed of 100 kmph, with its 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds being a near-half-second improvement on the standard scooter. Ather also claims a 30 per cent improvement in roll-on acceleration, making it quicker in the 40-80 kmph sprint.

Another vital addition is that of a new, advanced regenerative braking system, which is paired with a new energy management algorithm, dubbed ‘Magic Twist’. Ather says the system is powerful enough to bring the scooter to a complete halt without requiring any brake lever inputs, and promises it works consistently and seamlessly regardless of the state-of-charge (SoC) of the scooter’s battery. This has also led to a marginal increase in overall certified range, which stands at 157 km (150 km for the standard model).

Apex buyers will receive a special helmet with a livery to match the scooter's colours.

The 3.7 kWh battery pack has been carried over from the 450X, along with the suspension and braking setup. There is no anti-lock braking system (ABS), but the Apex gets tyre pressure monitoring as standard. Buyers will also get a special helmet with a livery to match the scooter’s colour scheme.

This is likely to be the final derivative to spawn from the existing 450 platform, as Ather is now expected to make significant upgrades for the successor to the 450 series. However, before that happens, the company will launch its second model line, designed to be a more accessible, comfort-oriented family scooter, in the coming months.

