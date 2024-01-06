Login

Ather 450 Apex Launched At Rs 1.89 Lakh: Gets More Power, Advanced Regen

Celebrating Ather Energy's 10th anniversary, the 450 Apex wears a special ‘Indium Blue’ paint scheme with contrast orange wheels.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 6, 2024

  • 450 Apex is the quickest, most powerful model from Ather Energy yet.
  • Peak output rises to 7kW; top speed is 100 kmph.
  • Production run to last 8-9 months; will be available in limited numbers.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Ather Energy has launched its latest and most potent scooter yet – the Ather 450 Apex. Representing the pinnacle of the startup's maiden scooter platform, the Apex is the quickest and most powerful offering from the brand till date. At Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom), this is also the priciest Ather built so far, and production of the Apex will be limited, so it will only be on sale for roughly eight to nine months. Bookings have been open for a few weeks, and deliveries will begin in March 2024.

 

Also Read: Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update

 

The 450 Apex is mainly unchanged from the standard 450X, but in a bid to visually distinguish it from other 450 models, Ather has opted for a special paint scheme, which combines a two-layer ‘Indium Blue’ paint job with contrast orange paint for the wheels, logos and frame. Another fun touch with the 450 Apex is the inclusion of near-transparent side panels, a nod to the translucent panels first seen on the Ather 450X Series 1.

 

Near-transparent side panels are a nod to the 450 Series 1.

 

The 450 Apex also has a more potent motor, which develops a peak 7kW (0.6 kW higher than the standard 450X), but torque output remains unchanged at 26 Nm. Equipped with an evolved ‘Warp+’ ride mode, the Apex is the first Ather to have a top speed of 100 kmph, with its 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds being a near-half-second improvement on the standard scooter. Ather also claims a 30 per cent improvement in roll-on acceleration, making it quicker in the 40-80 kmph sprint.

 

Also Read: New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch

 

Another vital addition is that of a new, advanced regenerative braking system, which is paired with a new energy management algorithm, dubbed ‘Magic Twist’. Ather says the system is powerful enough to bring the scooter to a complete halt without requiring any brake lever inputs, and promises it works consistently and seamlessly regardless of the state-of-charge (SoC) of the scooter’s battery. This has also led to a marginal increase in overall certified range, which stands at 157 km (150 km for the standard model).

 

Apex buyers will receive a special helmet with a livery to match the scooter's colours.

 

The 3.7 kWh battery pack has been carried over from the 450X, along with the suspension and braking setup. There is no anti-lock braking system (ABS), but the Apex gets tyre pressure monitoring as standard. Buyers will also get a special helmet with a livery to match the scooter’s colour scheme.

 

This is likely to be the final derivative to spawn from the existing 450 platform, as Ather is now expected to make significant upgrades for the successor to the 450 series. However, before that happens, the company will launch its second model line, designed to be a more accessible, comfort-oriented family scooter, in the coming months.

 

Stay tuned for our full review of the Ather 450 Apex, which goes live at 1pm on January 6!

# Ather Energy# Ather 450 Apex# Ather 450 Apex electric scooter# Ather 450 Apex price# Electric scooters
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-19786 second ago

Packing a pinch of more power, advanced regen and a special paint scheme, the 450 Apex is unique and fun – but it comes at a considerable cost.

Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
Toyota Hikes Prices Across Model Lineup By Up To 2.5 Per Cent For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17778 second ago

Toyota India said that the prices had to be revised to partially offset rising input costs, which affects select models and variants in the brand’s lineup

Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1
Aprilia RS457 Production Begins; Deliveries To Commence From March 1
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Priced at Rs 4.10 lakh ex-showroom, the RS457 is being manufactured at Piaggio’s Baramati plant

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The adventure tourer gets a fresh front fascia, spoke wheels, projector LED lighting, an updated design overall and a lot more

Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The Tata Punch EV will be offered in five different variants and five hues to choose from.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Chetak Premium is available in two versions: the standard and the feature-rich TecPac.

Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.

Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.

Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The success can be attributed to several new car launches in 2023.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The Chetak Premium is available in two versions: the standard and the feature-rich TecPac.

Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium ‘Tecpac’ With Colour TFT Display Spotted Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The top variant of the updated Chetak electric scooter, which will be launched on January 5, has the TVS iQube S in its crosshairs.

Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
Ola Electric Scooter Production Crosses 4 Lakh Units In 2 Years
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years

