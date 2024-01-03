Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 3, 2024
- Ather Energy has improved the navigation system on the 450X with the latest OTA update.
- Ather uses Google Maps-based navigation on the 450X.
- Ather will roll out the update in a phased manner for the 450X users.
Ather Energy has introduced new Over-The-Air (OTA) updates for its 450X electric scooter. The Ather 450X features a digital dashboard and the latest OTA update promises to make the navigation experience in the e-scooter much more seamless to use. The brand says it is now bringing better live traffic indicators, improved GPS latching and new two-wheeler-specific routes to its electric scooter.
Also Read: Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
The Ather 450X will be the first electric scooter globally to get two-wheeler-specific routes. The navigation system is powered by Google Maps, which makes the integration much easier than before. The update now provides more accurate information about traffic conditions in real time. Ather says the live traffic indicators will now give a more accurate view of the route when it comes to congestion.
Furthermore, the Ather 450X will get two-wheeler routes, the same as what we see on our smartphones and laptops. The feature should make navigation clearer for two-wheeler users while opening up new routes, thereby reducing the commute time. Lastly, the improved GPS latching feature will ensure a steady connection between the user and the navigation system, allowing for a more stable user experience.
Also Read: Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
Ather Energy says the OTA updates will be rolled out in a phased manner for the 450X customers by the end of this month. But that's not all; Ather has an even bigger announcement lined up for later this week. The company will introduce the 450 Apex on January 6. The electric two-wheeler is also expected to bring its family e-scooter this year, which will attract a wider customer base.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19192 second ago
Hero MotoCorp reported a positive growth in sales in 2023 despite a slow-moving two-wheeler market.
-9933 second ago
The test mule of the upcoming high-performance Taycan variant was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S around the track.
-9771 second ago
All of these EVs are largely in the SUV body style
-5970 second ago
The top variant of the updated Chetak electric scooter, which will be launched on January 5, has the TVS iQube S in its crosshairs.
-4572 second ago
We list down all the differences between the old generation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the new generation.
39 minutes ago
TKM's initiatives, such as the complimentary five-year Roadside Assistance Program, and a host of product launches have contributed significantly to their record-breaking performance
1 hour ago
Ola Electric leads the electric two-wheeler segment in the country and has shown strong growth momentum with production crossing four lakh units in two years
15 hours ago
The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network
16 hours ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator was first showcased globally in June 2023, and now it has made it to our shores.
17 hours ago
Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment with over 30,000 units sold in December and a 40 per cent market share
17 hours ago
Ola Electric continues to be a dominant force in the electric two-wheeler segment with over 30,000 units sold in December and a 40 per cent market share
2 days ago
The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.
4 days ago
With greater clarity expected on incentives for electric two-wheelers, more all-new products are slated to be launched in India next year.
4 days ago
Tork’s upcoming electric scooter has been spotted testing on Pune roads
5 days ago
The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge