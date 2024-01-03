Login

Ather 450X Gets Updated Navigation With Latest Software Update

The latest OTA update on the Ather 450X brings improvements to the navigation system
By Carandbike Team

Published on January 3, 2024

  • Ather Energy has improved the navigation system on the 450X with the latest OTA update.
  • Ather uses Google Maps-based navigation on the 450X.
  • Ather will roll out the update in a phased manner for the 450X users.

Ather Energy has introduced new Over-The-Air (OTA) updates for its 450X electric scooter. The Ather 450X features a digital dashboard and the latest OTA update promises to make the navigation experience in the e-scooter much more seamless to use. The brand says it is now bringing better live traffic indicators, improved GPS latching and new two-wheeler-specific routes to its electric scooter. 

 

The Ather 450X will be the first electric scooter globally to get two-wheeler-specific routes. The navigation system is powered by Google Maps, which makes the integration much easier than before. The update now provides more accurate information about traffic conditions in real time. Ather says the live traffic indicators will now give a more accurate view of the route when it comes to congestion. 

Furthermore, the Ather 450X will get two-wheeler routes, the same as what we see on our smartphones and laptops. The feature should make navigation clearer for two-wheeler users while opening up new routes, thereby reducing the commute time. Lastly, the improved GPS latching feature will ensure a steady connection between the user and the navigation system, allowing for a more stable user experience. 

 

Ather Energy says the OTA updates will be rolled out in a phased manner for the 450X customers by the end of this month. But that's not all; Ather has an even bigger announcement lined up for later this week. The company will introduce the 450 Apex on January 6. The electric two-wheeler is also expected to bring its family e-scooter this year, which will attract a wider customer base.  

# Ather Energy# Ather 450X# electric scooter# e-scooter# EVs
