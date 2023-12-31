Ather 450 Apex India Launch On January 6, 2024
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
- 450 Apex to be the third derivative of the 450 family
- To be available in limited numbers
- Deliveries will commence in March 2024
Having teased the new 450 Apex electric scooter and opening bookings, Ather has now announced a launch date. The Ather 450 Apex will be launched in India on January 6, 2024. Based on the current 450 series, the Apex will get some stylistic differences over the 450X and 450S and is also expected to be more powerful.
Also read: Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle
The teaser images of the scooter have confirmed that the Apex will be the first Ather scooter since the Series 1 450X to feature transparent side panels. The model is also expected to pack in a more powerful motor as compared to the 450X making it the most powerful variant of the 450 range. The added power is also expected to enhance the scooter’s performance with the model expected to have a top speed of around 100 kmph and a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of around 3 seconds.
The 450X however is expected to use the same 3.7 kWh battery pack as the 450X. Ather has confirmed that the scooter will feature a new Warp+ ride mode in addition to Eco, Ride and Sport.
Deliveries for the 450 Apex will commence in March of 2024 with the scooter set to be offered only in limited numbers. Expect the scooter to be priced at a premium over the 450X Pro which is priced at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) inclusive of the charger and subsidies.
