Electric Two-Wheelers Set To Launch In 2024: Ather 450 Apex, Honda’s First E-Scooter, Ola M1 Motorcycle

Despite a substantial mid-year reduction in central subsidies, demand for electric two-wheelers (E2W) in India has remained strong. As per the latest registration data, over 8.36 lakh battery-powered scooters and motorcycles have been sold across the country so far this year, a 33 per cent increase over last year’s sales. However, it’s clear that 2023 wasn’t the brightest year in terms of new model introductions, which is set to change in 2024, with a slew of new scooters and motorcycles expected to arrive next year. Here’s a quick look at all the new E2Ws coming soon.

Also Read: Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In 2024

Ather 450 Apex

Set to be produced in limited numbers only, the 450 Apex is likely to get a handful of styling changes, including transparent side panels, a nod to the translucent panels first seen on the Ather 450X Series 1. The party piece of the 450 Apex will be its more potent motor.

The 450 Apex is expected to be availabile in limited numbers.

Expected to produce more peak power than the standard 450X, the Apex will become the first Ather to have a top speed of around 100 kmph. It's also likely to have a 0-40 kmph acceleration time of around 3 seconds. The 3.7 kWh battery pack is expected to be carried over from the 450X. The 450 Apex will be launched on January 6, with deliveries slated to begin in March 2024.

Ather Family Scooter

The new family-centric electric scooter, which will be Ather’s second model line, is expected to have a much larger appearance than the 450 series e-scooters. Spy shots of camouflaged test mules have revealed a horizontal headlight cluster, a telescopic front fork, as well as 12-inch alloy wheels and a front disc brake. Like the 450 models, the new electric scooter also seems to employ a mid-drive motor, though at this point of time, we don’t have any details of the performance or range.

Ather's second model line will have the TVS iQube in its crosshairs.

It’s expected that Ather Energy may use a smaller battery in the base variant of the upcoming electric scooter to keep the entry price point low and make it more affordable and accessible. Given the success the TVS iQube is enjoying, it’s quite likely that the latest Ather will be at least close, if not more accessible, than the hot-selling TVS.

Ampere NXG

At Auto Expo 2023, Greaves Electric Mobility unveiled two electric scooter concepts under the Ampere brand. One of these, named NXG, is aimed at private-use buyers, and is set to be launched in the first three months of 2024. The production NXG is unlikely to stray too far from the appearance of the concept, and is likely to retain the LED headlamp with a distinctive H-pattern DRL, turn indicators on the front apron and flush folding foot pegs.

The NXG will be the most premium offering from Ampere till date.

The scooter is expected to come with a 7.0-inch TFT display and mid-mounted electric motor that will make the NXG the most powerful Ampere e-scooter yet. It’s almost certain that the NXG will sit right at the top of the Ampere scooter line-up, and is expected to wear a price tag of around Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Chetak Premium

Following the introduction of the refreshed entry-level Urbane variant, Bajaj will roll out the updated Chetak Premium at the start of 2024. While it is unlikely to look too different from the current model, the 2024 Chetak Premium will carry a larger, 3.2 kWh fixed battery, and will also have a higher range of up to 126 kilometres. More importantly, the Chetak Premium will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen dashboard, which will incorporate turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts.

The updated Chetak Premium will have more range.

Sequential turn indicators will also be a part of the package, along with an onboard charger, and the scooter’s top speed will rise to 73 kmph. Expect the new variant to go on sale early in January, with prices likely to be in the range of Rs 1.25 – 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gogoro Crossover

Gogoro introduced the Crossover electric scooter in India in December, which will be sold in three variants. While the GX250 can be ordered immediately, it is available only to fleet buyers for now. The private-use versions will follow in 2024. These will include the Crossover 50 – which features a more powerful 5 kW hub motor – and the Crossover S, which has a mid-drive motor developing a peak 7.2 kW.

The Gogoro Crossover promises to be the first serious attempt at mainstreaming battery-swapping for two-wheelers in India.

All variants will be equipped with two swappable 1.6 kWh battery packs, bringing the combined capacity to 3.2 kWh. While Gogoro claims a range of 111 km for the GX250, it is still yet to disclose the exact figures for the other variants, along with a few other details, which will likely be revealed by mid-2024 along with the prices for the scooter.

Honda ‘Project Vidyut’ E-Scooter

India's leading scooter manufacturer is set to embark on its electric vehicle (EV) journey by introducing a 'mid-range' electric scooter with a fixed battery pack, relying on established charging infrastructure. Following this, the company plans to unveil another scooter featuring a swappable battery system. Both scooters will be built on Honda's new 'Platform E,' a dedicated EV architecture designed for the production of both fixed and battery-swappable two-wheelers.

Honda will launch its maiden electric two-wheeler for India in 2024.

The first Honda electric scooter is expected to target affordability and family usage, offering a practical range of approximately 80 kilometres and a top speed ranging between 60-70 kph. The scooter with a swappable battery system is likely to be aimed at a younger demographic, with an anticipated trendier design and additional features. This model will incorporate 1.5 kWh 'Mobile Power Pack: e' batteries as part of Honda's 'e:Swap' network.

Ola M1 Motorcycle

After its scooter line-up, Ola Electric has turned its focus to motorcycles, and the start-up unveiled four concepts on Independence Day to preview its upcoming motorcycle portfolio. Of these, the first model is to arrive in 2024, and we expect it to be the Roadster, which stood out at the unveiling as the only working prototype, hinting at its readiness to inch closer to production. The Roadster packs an upside-down fork, as well as a monoshock attached to a proarm.

The ‘Roadster’ is likely to be the first of Ola's concept motorcycles to reach production.

The concept featured 17-inch wheels, a twin-disc brake setup at the front and a single-disc at the rear. Its bolt-on rear subframe is crafted from machined aluminium with a polished finish. The motorcycle is equipped with tall clip-ons and mid-rear-positioned foot pegs, promoting a comfortable yet sporty riding posture. However, vital specifications (including performance and range), along with the expected prices, remain under wraps.

Tork Kratos X

At Auto Expo 2023, electric two-wheeler start-up Tork Motors had taken the wraps off the latest addition to Kratos electric motorcycle family, the Kratos X. Originally scheduled to arrive mid-2023, the Kratos X’s market launch had to be pushed to 2024 following a significant reduction in FAME-II subsidy for electric two-wheelers. The bike that arrives in 2024 will be different from the one showcased at the motor show.

Tork is expected to make changes to the Kratos X showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

The motorcycle showcased had an upgraded electric motor, which was said to deliver improved power and torque. Additionally, it featured a lightweight aluminium swingarm and was equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard. It remains to be seen how many of these additions are carried over to the production-spec Kratos X, which is expected to reach customers in the first half of 2024.