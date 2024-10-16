Ather Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices

Ather Energy has introduced three new service schemes for its customer base in India. The service schemes are aimed at customers approaching the end of their initial three-year warranty period. All the programs will be valid for a year or 10,000 km (whichever comes first). The prices of the plans range from Rs 1130 to Rs 2400, although the prices vary from city to city. The company says that the plans can offer benefits of up to Rs 5,900 for customers.

Service Scheme Price (in Delhi) Ather Care Rs 1130 Ather Care Plus Rs 1630 Ather Care Max Rs 2400

The service schemes are aimed at customers who are approaching the end of their initial warranty

The most affordable service plan is Ather Care, which offers customers two free periodic vehicle services, a 10 per cent discount on wear and tear parts once a year, and a 10 per cent discount on labour charges for the replacement of wear and tear parts once a year. The next plan in the list is Ather Care Plus, where customers will be offered 1 free polishing and 1 free wash session for their vehicle aside from a 10 per cent discount on wear and tear parts (twice a year), and a 15 per cent discount on labour for wear and tear replacements (twice a year). Customers will continue to receive two free periodic vehicle services with this scheme.

Lastly, customers can also opt for Ather Care Max which offers two free brake pad replacements, two free washes, two free ExpressCare services, two free polishings and free belt lubrication aside from the list of benefits already offered by Ather Care Plus.