2025 Ather 450X 3.7 kWh First Ride: Fun E-Scooter Benefits From Higher Range, Partially Enhanced Safety

PHOTOGRAPHY: Vaibhav Dhanawade

With the Ather 450X, the adage really holds true – the more it changes, the more it remains the same. Since its launch in 2018, the 450X has continuously evolved with small-but-meaningful updates over the years, and in the process, has become one of the best electric scooters that you can buy in India. Following the introduction of the 450 Apex at the start of 2024 and the Rizta family scooter in mid-2024, Ather has finally turned its attention to its first product and given it yet another update for 2025.

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450 Series Launched In India; Gets Improved Range, New Features

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: Magic Twist Arrives, Boosts Range

The big news with the 2025 450X is that it now has more range, and that has come not because of a larger battery, because the 450 retains its 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh batteries. What has changed is the features list. The 450X finally gets Magic Twist, which is a form of advanced regenerative braking which we first saw on the 450 Apex and then on the Rizta that has now made its way to the 450X.

The 2025 450X stays visually unchanged, barring the addition of two new colours, including the Stealth Blue option pictured here.

It works exactly how it worked on the other two scooters. You can bring the scooter to a complete stop by just applying negative throttle input, but it still doesn't give you the definitive control that you get from the brake levers, which is why I feel you need to ride it for some time to get accustomed to using both these systems together. Using Magic Twist in the city is actually satisfying, because you are able to bring the scooter to a halt in most scenarios, but when you're going faster, you need to take control of the brake levers.

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: How Multi-Mode Traction Control Works

The other big news is the inclusion of multi-mode traction control. I'm not sure if the 450X really needed this, but Ather has decided to add it to the scooter with this update. We've already seen a basic form of traction control, dubbed ‘Skid Control’ on the Rizta; the 450X packs a more evolved version of that system, albeit using the same hardware (wheel speed sensor).

Three traction control modes to choose from – Rain, Road and Rally – and you can also disable traction control entirely.

On the 450X, you can now choose between three traction control modes – Rain, Road, and Rally. In rain, the system exercises total control at all times and minimises wheel slip to the fullest, ensuring maximum traction on all surfaces. Road mode permits a little more flexibility, and the intervention from the system isn’t as perceptible in this mode. It's in Rally mode that the scooter is at its most playful, because the system does allow some amount of wheel slip so you can have some fun when you're in the mood for it, but it still reins wheel spin in at the limit. You can choose to switch traction control off entirely as well, but to do that you need to come to a complete stop, as on the go, you can only cycle through the three traction control modes. What’s good is that for the most part, traction control is largely non-intrusive, and in regular riding, you’ll barely ever notice it doing its thing.

Also Read: Ather Energy Launches 8-Year Extended Battery Warranty For New 450X, Rizta Buyers

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: New MRF Zapper-N e-tred Tyres Aid Range

The other notable change comes in the form of brand new MRF Zapper N e-tred tyres. These have been co-developed by Ather Energy in collaboration with MRF, and these use a different tyre compound. They are low rolling resistance tyres, but at the same time, they have been optimised for higher grip.

MRF Zapper-N e-tred tyres use a different compound aimed at maximising efficiency while offering high grip.

After riding the 2025 450X around the Aruani Grid karting track for a few laps, I can say these tyres have good grip. Even at the edge, you feel like you have enough grip in reserve, and you will enjoy pushing the 450X just like before.

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: Range Rises For All Variants

It's thanks to Magic Twist, as well as the new tyres, that the range of the 450 X has risen considerably – by up to 18 per cent, as per Ather. Ather says the 450X 2.9 kWh will now have a true range of up to 105 kilometres, while the 3.7 kWh version will have a true range of up to 130 kilometres.

Model SmartEco Eco Ride Sport Warp Warp+ 450S (2.9 kWh) 105 km 95 km 80 km 75 km NA NA 450X (2.9 kWh) 105 km 100 km 85 km 80 km 75 km NA 450X (3.7 kWh) 130 km 125 km 105 km 95 km 85 km NA 450 Apex 130 km 125 km 105 km 95 km NA 80 km



In the few hours that we had the updated 450X for, there was no way to verify if the increase in range is really significant and notable out on the road, but what I can tell you is that out of the five ride modes that I accessed on the 450X 3.7 kWh, in four of those, the estimated range was at least 100 kilometres, which is a great thing because while some may prefer to ride in Eco or Ride mode, if you want to enjoy Sport mode, it is reassuring to know that the scooter will at least give you 100 kilometres of range.

You can now go further in every mode, with even Sport mode offering close to 100 kilometres of range.

But aside from these changes, the 450X remains exactly the same as before. None of the other mechanicals have been touched, including the motor and the suspension. The scooter still looks the same. It has the same design and styling cues. There are two new colour options – Hyper Sand and Stealth Blue – but I think there are other colours that suit the 450X better. One welcome change is the bundled charger – the 450S now comes with a marginally more powerful 375W charger, while the 450X 2.9 kWh now gets the 700W Ather Duo charger.

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: Verdict

With the 2025 450X, Ather has done what Ather does best. It has made small changes to an established platform to make it even better than before. There is no doubt that the 450X still is the most fun to ride electric scooter on sale in India. However, my concern is that the 450X, being the defining product for Ather and a product that really sets the tone for the company and all it stands for, is drifting further and further away from the reach of the mass buyer. With the update the 450X 3.7 kWh – equipped with the Pro pack – costs Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). This is now a seriously expensive scooter. Ather is leaning fully into this being a performance-oriented model, and that is why it believes the premium is justified.

The 450X still lacks ABS – a feature that should have been added with this update.

With this update, Ather could – and should – really have taken one more step to provide a wider safety net and added anti-lock brakes. The 450X’s disc brakes are reassuringly powerful, but you can still lock them up under hard braking. To truly give customers a feeling of enhanced protection, I feel ABS should have been rolled out with this model – especially considering its positioning, and how pricey it is in 2025. Ather is working on it and we should expect to see some form of ABS being introduced in the future – but that still appears to be some time away. For 2025, then, the 450X remains a fun electric scooter with crisp road manners, but one that will likely remain the choice of a smaller subset of buyers who prioritise performance over all else.

PRICE: Rs 1.77 lakh (3.7 kWh with Pro pack, ex-showroom, Bengaluru)