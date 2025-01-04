Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Ather 450X 3.7 kWh First Ride: Fun E-Scooter Benefits From Higher Range, Partially Enhanced Safety

For 2025, Ather Energy has attempted to improve the value quotient of the 450X package by adding a multi-stage traction control system and advanced regenerative braking – but it comes with an increase in price, and a long-awaited safety feature is still absent.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ather 450X gains Magic Twist, multi-mode traction control.
  • Real-world range rises for both 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh models.
  • Price rises to Rs 1.77 lakh (3.7 kWh, incl. Pro pack, ex-showroom).

PHOTOGRAPHY: Vaibhav Dhanawade

 

With the Ather 450X, the adage really holds true – the more it changes, the more it remains the same. Since its launch in 2018, the 450X has continuously evolved with small-but-meaningful updates over the years, and in the process, has become one of the best electric scooters that you can buy in India. Following the introduction of the 450 Apex at the start of 2024 and the Rizta family scooter in mid-2024, Ather has finally turned its attention to its first product and given it yet another update for 2025.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450 Series Launched In India; Gets Improved Range, New Features

 

 

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: Magic Twist Arrives, Boosts Range

 

The big news with the 2025 450X is that it now has more range, and that has come not because of a larger battery, because the 450 retains its 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh batteries. What has changed is the features list. The 450X finally gets Magic Twist, which is a form of advanced regenerative braking which we first saw on the 450 Apex and then on the Rizta that has now made its way to the 450X.

 

Ather 450 X Web 17

The 2025 450X stays visually unchanged, barring the addition of two new colours, including the Stealth Blue option pictured here.

 

It works exactly how it worked on the other two scooters. You can bring the scooter to a complete stop by just applying negative throttle input, but it still doesn't give you the definitive control that you get from the brake levers, which is why I feel you need to ride it for some time to get accustomed to using both these systems together. Using Magic Twist in the city is actually satisfying, because you are able to bring the scooter to a halt in most scenarios, but when you're going faster, you need to take control of the brake levers.

 

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: How Multi-Mode Traction Control Works

 

The other big news is the inclusion of multi-mode traction control. I'm not sure if the 450X really needed this, but Ather has decided to add it to the scooter with this update. We've already seen a basic form of traction control, dubbed ‘Skid Control’ on the Rizta; the 450X packs a more evolved version of that system, albeit using the same hardware (wheel speed sensor).

 

Ather 450 X Web 20

Three traction control modes to choose from – Rain, Road and Rally – and you can also disable traction control entirely.

 

On the 450X, you can now choose between three traction control modes – Rain, Road, and Rally. In rain, the system exercises total control at all times and minimises wheel slip to the fullest, ensuring maximum traction on all surfaces. Road mode permits a little more flexibility, and the intervention from the system isn’t as perceptible in this mode. It's in Rally mode that the scooter is at its most playful, because the system does allow some amount of wheel slip so you can have some fun when you're in the mood for it, but it still reins wheel spin in at the limit. You can choose to switch traction control off entirely as well, but to do that you need to come to a complete stop, as on the go, you can only cycle through the three traction control modes. What’s good is that for the most part, traction control is largely non-intrusive, and in regular riding, you’ll barely ever notice it doing its thing.

 

Also Read: Ather Energy Launches 8-Year Extended Battery Warranty For New 450X, Rizta Buyers

 

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: New MRF Zapper-N e-tred Tyres Aid Range

 

The other notable change comes in the form of brand new MRF Zapper N e-tred tyres. These have been co-developed by Ather Energy in collaboration with MRF, and these use a different tyre compound. They are low rolling resistance tyres, but at the same time, they have been optimised for higher grip. 

 

Ather 450 X Web 12

MRF Zapper-N e-tred tyres use a different compound aimed at maximising efficiency while offering high grip.

 

After riding the 2025 450X around the Aruani Grid karting track for a few laps, I can say these tyres have good grip. Even at the edge, you feel like you have enough grip in reserve, and you will enjoy pushing the 450X just like before.

 

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: Range Rises For All Variants

 

It's thanks to Magic Twist, as well as the new tyres, that the range of the 450 X has risen considerably – by up to 18 per cent, as per Ather. Ather says the 450X 2.9 kWh will now have a true range of up to 105 kilometres, while the 3.7 kWh version will have a true range of up to 130 kilometres. 

 

Model SmartEcoEcoRideSportWarpWarp+
450S (2.9 kWh)105 km95 km80 km75 kmNANA
450X (2.9 kWh)105 km100 km85 km80 km75 kmNA
450X (3.7 kWh)130 km125 km105 km95 km85 kmNA
450 Apex130 km125 km105 km95 kmNA80 km


In the few hours that we had the updated 450X for, there was no way to verify if the increase in range is really significant and notable out on the road, but what I can tell you is that out of the five ride modes that I accessed on the 450X 3.7 kWh, in four of those, the estimated range was at least 100 kilometres, which is a great thing because while some may prefer to ride in Eco or Ride mode, if you want to enjoy Sport mode, it is reassuring to know that the scooter will at least give you 100 kilometres of range.

 

Ather 450 X Web 3 2

You can now go further in every mode, with even Sport mode offering close to 100 kilometres of range.

 

But aside from these changes, the 450X remains exactly the same as before. None of the other mechanicals have been touched, including the motor and the suspension. The scooter still looks the same. It has the same design and styling cues. There are two new colour options – Hyper Sand and Stealth Blue – but I think there are other colours that suit the 450X better. One welcome change is the bundled charger – the 450S now comes with a marginally more powerful 375W charger, while the 450X 2.9 kWh now gets the 700W Ather Duo charger.

 

2025 Ather 450X First Ride: Verdict

 

With the 2025 450X, Ather has done what Ather does best. It has made small changes to an established platform to make it even better than before. There is no doubt that the 450X still is the most fun to ride electric scooter on sale in India. However, my concern is that the 450X, being the defining product for Ather and a product that really sets the tone for the company and all it stands for, is drifting further and further away from the reach of the mass buyer. With the update the 450X 3.7 kWh – equipped with the Pro pack – costs Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). This is now a seriously expensive scooter. Ather is leaning fully into this being a performance-oriented model, and that is why it believes the premium is justified.

 

Ather 450 X Web 7

The 450X still lacks ABS – a feature that should have been added with this update.

 

With this update, Ather could – and should – really have taken one more step to provide a wider safety net and added anti-lock brakes. The 450X’s disc brakes are reassuringly powerful, but you can still lock them up under hard braking. To truly give customers a feeling of enhanced protection, I feel ABS should have been rolled out with this model – especially considering its positioning, and how pricey it is in 2025. Ather is working on it and we should expect to see some form of ABS being introduced in the future – but that still appears to be some time away. For 2025, then, the 450X remains a fun electric scooter with crisp road manners, but one that will likely remain the choice of a smaller subset of buyers who prioritise performance over all else.

 

PRICE: Rs 1.77 lakh (3.7 kWh with Pro pack, ex-showroom, Bengaluru)

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on January 4, 2025

# Ather 450X# Ather Energy# Ather 450 X# 2025 Ather 450X# Ather 450X Prices# Ather 450X Price in India# Traction Control# Magic Twist# Bike Reviews# Bikes# Electric Mobility# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The 2025 Ather 450 Series gets a range of new features in addition to improved range figures
    2025 Ather 450 Series Launched In India; Gets Improved Range, New Features
  • Customers buying an Ather scooter can opt for this warranty scheme by paying Rs 4,999 in addition to the cost of the optional Pro pack
    Ather Energy Launches 8-Year Extended Battery Warranty For New 450X, Rizta Buyers
  • The prices of the plans range from Rs 1350 to Rs 2400, and these will be valid for a year or 10,000 km, whichever is earlier.
    Ather Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices
  • Customers who have already paid in full will be the first to receive Ather Energy’s full-face Halo helmet, which will be available in a total of four different sizes.
    Ather Halo Smart Helmet Deliveries To Begin On September 9
  • The company intends to launch its first experience centre in the country in collaboration with Evolution Auto Pvt. Ltd.
    Ather Energy To Begin E-Scooter Exports To Sri Lanka Late-2024

Latest News

  • The tyre range is currently offered in sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches, with prices ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000
    JK Tyres Levitas Ultra Tested: Review
  • For 2025, Ather Energy has attempted to improve the value quotient of the 450X package by adding a multi-stage traction control system and advanced regenerative braking – but it comes with an increase in price, and a long-awaited safety feature is still absent.
    2025 Ather 450X 3.7 kWh First Ride: Fun E-Scooter Benefits From Higher Range, Partially Enhanced Safety
  • SPECIAL PROJECTS: After Durga Puja in Kolkata, car&bike’s Shams Naqvi experiences India’s “festival of lights” from behind the wheel of a Taigun GT
    Festivals of India with Volkswagen: Celebrating Dilli ki Diwali
  • All three cars - Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO - come with a turbocharged petrol engine and a proper automatic transmission.
    Tata Nexon vs Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Subcompact SUV Showdown
  • The Tata Nexon with us is powered by the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s mated with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.
    Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic Long Term Review: 45 Days Later
  • Does a 600-horsepower electric sedan sound like the ultimate driving machine? Then the i5 M60 is here to blow your mind!
    BMW i5 M60 Review: The Ultimate Sleeper
  • The SPIDI Flash-R EVO is positioned as a spring-summer motorcycle glove suitable for daily street use, and even for light adventure duties. But is there more? Read on.
    SPIDI Flash-R EVO Gloves Review
  • Toyota says that in almost every regard, the new Camry is better than ever. However, at an asking price of Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom) the bigger question is, is the new Camry really worth the premium?
    2025 Toyota Camry Review: It’s Simply Sublime!
  • The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets a lighter piston, bigger airbox and throttle body resulting in more power and more torque. We spent a few days with it to see what has changed and if it makes for a good choice as an everyday sportbike.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review: Winging It!
  • At just under ₹ 15,000, the Royal Enfield Crossroader dual-purpose riding jacket offers a high-quality all-weather jacket. But is it the perfect riding jacket? Read on to find out.
    Royal Enfield Crossroader Riding Jacket Review

Research More on Ather 450X

Ather 450X

Ather 450X

Starts at ₹ 1.38 - 1.89 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 450X Specifications
View 450X Features

Popular Ather Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Ather 450X 3.7 kWh First Ride: Fun E-Scooter Benefits From Higher Range, Partially Enhanced Safety
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved