2025 Ather 450 Series Launched In India; Gets Improved Range, New Features

The 2025 Ather 450 Series gets a range of new features in addition to improved range figures
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 4, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Ather has launched the 2025 450 series in India.
  • Prices range from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • The 450X and 450 Apex now get traction control with three modes.

Ather has launched the latest iteration of its electric scooter, the 450, in the Indian market. Prices for the 450 will now range from Rs 1.30 lakh for the base 450S to Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line 450 Apex. With the update, the 450 range gains an array of new features and improved range figures. Bookings for the 2025 450 range are open across India. 

 

Model Name Starting Price (ex-showroom)
Ather 450SRs 1.30 lakh
Ather 450X (2.9 kWh)Rs 1.47 lakh
Ather 450X (3.7 kWh)Rs 1.57 lakh
Ather 450 ApexRs 2 Lakh

 

Ather 450 X Web 5

The 450X and 450 Apex will now be offered with traction control with three different modes

 

Visually, the 450 series remains identical to the outgoing models, save for the addition of two new colours across the portfolio- Hyper Sand and Stealth Blue. With the update, The 450X and 450 Apex will now be offered with traction control with three different modes - Rain Mode, Road Mode and Rally Mode. Another big change is the addition of the MagicTwist function, to the 450X. The 2025 Ather 450 will be powered by the latest iteration of the company’s OS, Atherstack 6 with features such as Google Maps, Alexa, and WhatsApp notifications. 


Another new bit on the 450 series is the fact that it is now shod with MRF Zapper N e-tred tyres.

 

Ather 450 X Web 21

The electric scooters will continue to be offered with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery packs, although range figures are higher

 

In terms of battery and range, the electric scooters will continue to be offered with 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh battery packs. The 450S, which is solely offered with the 2.9 kWh battery pack, will have a true range of 105 km in Smart Eco mode, which is 15 km more than the older model. The 450X on the other hand, offered with both 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh packs will have true ranges of 105 km and 130 km in Smart Eco mode respectively. The former is 15 km higher than before while the latter is 20 km higher than before. The 450 Apex’s 3.7 kWh battery pack, meanwhile, now delivers a range of 130 km, 20 km higher than before. With the 375 W charger, the 450 S can now be charged from 0 to 100 kmph in 7 hours and 45 minutes. With the 700 W charger, the 450 X (2.9 kWh) now takes 4 hours and 30 minutes, while the same model with the 3.7 kWh battery pack now takes 5 hours and 45 minutes. The 450 Apex also takes the same amount of time.

 

Model SmartEcoEcoRideSportWarpWarp+
450S (2.9 kWh)105 km95 km80 km75 kmNANA
450X (2.9 kWh)105 km100 km85 km80 km75 kmNA
450X (3.7 kWh)130 km125 km105 km95 km85 kmNA
450 Apex130 km125 km105 km95 kmNA80 km

 

On the powertrain front, the electric scooters feature the exact same power figures as before, with the 450 S churning out 5.4 kW and 22 Nm of torque, the 450 X producing 6.4 kW and 26 Nm, and the 450 X delivering 7 kW and 26 Nm of peak torque. 


 

