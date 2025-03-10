car&bike Awards 2025: Ather Rizta Wins Electric Two-Wheeler Of The Year

Having found success in the Indian market over the last 12 months, the Ather Rizta has now been crowned Electric Two-Wheeler Of The Year at the car&bike Awards 2025. The Rizta, which is the company's second electric scooter, faced stiff competition in its category from scooters such as the Ampere Nexus, BMW Motorrad's CE 02 and CE 04, VLF Tennis, Kinetic E-Luna, as well as motorcycles such as the Oben Rorr EZ and the Revolt RV1.

Also Read: Ather Rizta Z To Get Eight Regional Languages Via OTA Update



Launched in April 2024, the Rizta is Ather's first crack at a family scooter, designed to take on the likes of the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube with a greater focus on practicality. Shortly after its launch, the Rizta became Ather's bestselling product, and helped the company make inroads in key markets in central and northern India, something the 450 series of scooters had struggled to achieve.

Also Read: 2025 Ather 450 Series Launched In India; Gets Improved Range, New Features



The Rizta is available in a total of three variants, and two battery options – 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. In fully-loaded form, the Rizta Z, equipped with the Pro Pack, costs Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom).



