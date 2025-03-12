Bentley's Batur ‘Black Rose’ Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Elements; Limited to 18 Units

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Bentley's Batur ‘Black Rose’ Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Elements; Limited to 18 UnitsToyota bZ4X Facelift Revealed; Gets New Battery Packs, More Powerful Electric MotorsSimple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 LakhNew BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025Auto Expo 2025 Mega Drive: Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai In A Kia Carens & Toyota Innova Hycross
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
car&bike Awards 2025: Action From Jury Round At Madras International Circuit2025 Suzuki Access Review: F for Family, F for Fun! | Performance, Mileage, Handling TestedREVOLT RV BLAZEX FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz CLA EVMercedes-Maybach SL 680Kia EV5Tata Harrier EVMaruti Suzuki New Grand Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Bentley's Batur ‘Black Rose’ Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Elements; Limited to 18 Units

The Batur in this edition has satin rose gold accents on the outside and up to 210 grams of 18-karat rose gold in various interior trimmings.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Batur Black Rose is limited to just 18 units
  • Wears a beluga and satin rose gold exterior paint
  • Powered by the same 6.0-litre W12

Bentley has unveiled the Batur Black Rose, an ultra-exclusive edition of its already exclusive Batur, with just 18 units being produced by Mulliner’s Bespoke Studio. Designed for those who have a taste for rose gold, this special commission wears a bespoke paint scheme and has design elements that make it stand out owing to its 3D-printed gold parts. 

 

Also Read: New BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025
 This Bentley Batur Black Rose Has 3 D Printed Rose Gold Elements Limited to 18 Units

 

The exterior of the Batur Black Rose is finished in a custom ‘Black Rose’ metallic paint, developed exclusively for a distinguished customer. This dark shade is complemented by a gloss Beluga for the upper body, while satin rose gold accents highlight the front grille, the ‘endless bonnet line’ brightware, mirror caps, lower body kit, and the 22-inch tri-tone wheels. These wheels pack high-performance carbon ceramic brakes equipped with black calipers. 

 

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Debut On March 13

 

This Bentley Batur Black Rose Has 3 D Printed Rose Gold Elements Limited to 18 Units 3

Coming to the interior where 3D-printed rose gold elements have been employed. Bentley states that 210 grams of hallmarked 18-karat rose gold has been integrated into various interior components, such as the Drive Mode Selector, the Organ Stop vent controls on the dashboard, and an inserted marker on the steering wheel. These intricate details are set against a cabin finished in Beluga leather and charcoal grey tweed fabric. The veneers are painted in Black Rose metallic, mirroring the exterior theme. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore
 This Bentley Batur Black Rose Has 3 D Printed Rose Gold Elements Limited to 18 Units 2

For this special edition, Bentley collaborated with Cooksongold, a goldsmith based in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter. Each rose gold component used in the Batur Black Rose is hallmarked. 

 

While the luxury carmaker has not disclosed specific performance details for this edition, the Batur is equipped with a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine belting out 740 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed double-clutch automatic transmission.

# Bentley Motors# Bentley Batur# Bentley Batur Black Rose# Batur Black Rose# Batur# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Bentley has also postponed its plans to shift towards full electrification, with the company now targeting a complete electric lineup by 2035.
    Bentley’s First Electric SUV To Debut In 2026: Full Electrification Plan Pushed To 2035
  • The new Bentley Flying Spur will switch to a new V8 hybrid powertrain that debuted in the new Continental GT, marking the demise of the iconic W12 engine.
    New Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Teased; Will Be The Brand’s Most Powerful Sedan
  • The new Continental GT Speed is the most powerful road-going Bentley ever built, with combined power figures of 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of torque.
    New Bentley Continental GT Speed, GTC Speed Debut: W12 Dropped For Hybrid V8
  • The 2025 Continental GT Speed is the first Bentley to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which will deliver 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque.
    New Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut On June 25
  • Effective July 1 Walliser will succeed Adrian Hallmark, who is set to take over the role of CEO at Aston Martin.
    Frank-Steffen Walliser Succeeds Adrian Hallmark As CEO Of Bentley

Latest News

  • The Batur in this edition has satin rose gold accents on the outside and up to 210 grams of 18-karat rose gold in various interior trimmings.
    Bentley's Batur ‘Black Rose’ Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Elements; Limited to 18 Units
  • Changes to the facelift include revised looks, an updated cabin, faster charging support and new powertrains.
    Toyota bZ4X Facelift Revealed; Gets New Battery Packs, More Powerful Electric Motors
  • The OneS essentially replaces the Dot One in Simple Energy's lineup
    Simple OneS Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.40 Lakh
  • The iX3 will be the first mid-size electric SUV in BMW’s all-electric 'Neue Klasse' family of EVs.
    New BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025
  • The car&bike team undertook a 2400+ km round trip to attend the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
    Auto Expo 2025 Mega Drive: Mumbai-Delhi-Mumbai In A Kia Carens & Toyota Innova Hycross
  • New all-electric C-HR+ is based on the EV-specific e-TNGA architecture and is larger than the C-HR hybrid already on sale in global markets.
    New Toyota C-HR+ Electric SUV Debuts With Up To 600 Km Range
  • Maini, who currently races in Formula 2 for the DAMS team, has been part of the Alpine Academy since 2023
    Alpine F1 Appoints Kush Maini As Test and Reserve Driver
  • The update does not affect the 390 Duke's price tag, and the motorcycle continues to be priced at Rs 2.95 lakh
    KTM 390 Duke Updated; Gets Cruise Control, New Colour Scheme
  • New feature warns other road users about the presence of the vehicle during low-speed all-electric driving.
    Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System
  • With the model year update, both EVs get a range of new features and upgrades meant to improve value quotient
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings Open

Popular Bentley Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Bentley's Batur ‘Black Rose’ Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Elements; Limited to 18 Units