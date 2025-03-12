Bentley's Batur ‘Black Rose’ Has 3D-Printed Rose Gold Elements; Limited to 18 Units

Bentley has unveiled the Batur Black Rose, an ultra-exclusive edition of its already exclusive Batur, with just 18 units being produced by Mulliner’s Bespoke Studio. Designed for those who have a taste for rose gold, this special commission wears a bespoke paint scheme and has design elements that make it stand out owing to its 3D-printed gold parts.

Also Read: New BMW iX3 To Mark Debut Of 'Neue Klasse' EVs; World Premiere In Late 2025



The exterior of the Batur Black Rose is finished in a custom ‘Black Rose’ metallic paint, developed exclusively for a distinguished customer. This dark shade is complemented by a gloss Beluga for the upper body, while satin rose gold accents highlight the front grille, the ‘endless bonnet line’ brightware, mirror caps, lower body kit, and the 22-inch tri-tone wheels. These wheels pack high-performance carbon ceramic brakes equipped with black calipers.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Debut On March 13

Coming to the interior where 3D-printed rose gold elements have been employed. Bentley states that 210 grams of hallmarked 18-karat rose gold has been integrated into various interior components, such as the Drive Mode Selector, the Organ Stop vent controls on the dashboard, and an inserted marker on the steering wheel. These intricate details are set against a cabin finished in Beluga leather and charcoal grey tweed fabric. The veneers are painted in Black Rose metallic, mirroring the exterior theme.

Also Read: 2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore



For this special edition, Bentley collaborated with Cooksongold, a goldsmith based in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter. Each rose gold component used in the Batur Black Rose is hallmarked.

While the luxury carmaker has not disclosed specific performance details for this edition, the Batur is equipped with a 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine belting out 740 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed double-clutch automatic transmission.