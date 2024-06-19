Login
New Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut On June 25

The 2025 Continental GT Speed is the first Bentley to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which will deliver 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new-gen Bentley Continental GT Speed will be powered by a hybrid engine setup
  • The teaser reveals the oval headlamps with the new signature LED DRLs
  • The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed will make its way to India soon

Bentley Motors has announced the fourth-generation Continental GT Speed will make its global debut on June 25, 2024. The 2025 Continental GT Speed is the first Bentley to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which will deliver 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque from its new hybrid powertrain. The model will have an electric-only range of 80 km. 

 

Also read: Frank-Steffen Walliser Succeeds Adrian Hallmark As CEO Of Bentley

New Bentley Continental GT

 

The Bentley Continental GT has been a game-changer for the automaker for over two decades now and the new generation model marks a new beginning for the automaker. The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed will be the brand’s most powerful road car. It will pack the latest generation chassis technology, with active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering and electronic Limited Slip Differential. It will also come equipped with the 48-volt electric active anti-roll control and new dual-valve dampers.
 

The latest teaser reveals a larger grille flanked by oval LED headlamps and a new LED signature DRL. Needless to say, the best of luxury will make it to the new Bentley CGT Speed. The British automaker calls the upcoming offering the first ‘everyday supercar’ in the segment.

 

Also read: Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure Review: Worth The Extra Crore?
 


New Bentley Continental GT 1

 

Bentley will also announce on June 25 that the new-gen Continental GT Speed recently claimed an unofficial “underwater speed record” reaching its top speed of 335 kmph. The record was conducted at the longest subsea road tunnel and deepest tunnel of any kind on the planet – the Ryfylke Tunnel in Norway. Bentley will showcase a film related to the top speed record at the global debut. 

 

The new-generation Bentley Continental GT Speed is slated to make its way to India. Expect details about its India arrival to be announced within a few days after its global debut. 

