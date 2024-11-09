Bentley’s First Electric SUV To Debut In 2026: Full Electrification Plan Pushed To 2035

Bentley Motors has announced its first all-electric model, a “Luxury Urban SUV,” will debut in 2026, with market availability expected in 2027. Bentley has also postponed its plans to shift towards full electrification, with the company now targeting a completely electric lineup by 2035. As part of the revised Beyond100+ strategy, Bentley aims to exclusively produce battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) from 2035 onwards while continuing its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) offerings until the mid-2030s.

Currently, the Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur models, following the phase-out of the iconic W12 engine, are available only in V8 PHEV versions. The new electric SUV, which will be developed and manufactured at Bentley’s Crewe headquarters, is set to become the first in a series of annual PHEV or BEV model launches over the next decade. The new electric SUV is one of 10 anticipated EV or PHEV models Bentley plans to introduce over the next 10 years.

A teaser image hints at the design, showing a silhouette similar to the Bentayga, though with a sleeker roofline and more contoured fenders. CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser has confirmed that the electric SUV will be more compact.

Bentley is keeping tight-lipped about the technical specifications, but they assure an impressive range and “lightning-fast charging speeds." The sound produced by the first electric SUV from the brand is said to come from an inventive approach, making it distinct from all other electric vehicles. The company aims to shift to a completely electric lineup by 2035, but it will still provide combustion and plug-in hybrid models depending on market demand.