Frank-Steffen Walliser Succeeds Adrian Hallmark As CEO Of Bentley

Bentley Motors Limited has appointed Porsche vehicle development head Frank-Steffen Walliser as the company’s new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Walliser will take over his responsibilities at Bentley with effect from July 1 and succeeds Adrian Hallmark for the role. Hallmark served as Bentley’s CEO for six years before announcing his plans to leave the company in March 2024.

Walliser, a native of Stuttgart, brings a wealth of experience having lead multiple departments during his almost three-decade-long stint with Porsche. With a background in mechanical engineering and focus on combustion engine and technology management, Walliser joined Porsche in 1995 and has held various major roles within the company since including serving as the project leader for the 918 Spyder supercar in 2010 before moving to head the company’s motorsport division from 2014. From 2019 he took over the management of the 911 and 718 product lines before taking over as overall vehicle development head from 2022.



Frank-Steffen Walliser said, “I am approaching this job with great respect and looking forward to having a team in Crewe that has shown impressive performance over the last few years. The continuing transformation of the automotive industry will be a major task for Bentley as well, a task that I am happy to take on with the team. I am convinced Bentley will continue to set standards in the luxury segment in the future”



Adrian Hallmark's departure from Bentley earlier this year marked the end of a successful era under his leadership. Hallmark wasted no time in embarking on a new venture, swiftly assuming the role of CEO at Aston Martin following his exit from Bentley.



Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, said, “In Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley is getting an experienced engineer with distinct product and technology expertise and entrepreneurial experience who brought brand-defining models to the streets at Porsche, including the Porsche 918 Spyder. On Bentley’s ongoing path toward becoming the leading provider in the luxury segment, Frank-Steffen Walliser’s many years of experience and knowledge of the luxury segment will be invaluable”.