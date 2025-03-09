Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Debut On March 13

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Suzuki Access Review: Still The 125 cc King?New Renault Kiger Spied Ahead Of DebutNext-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Debut On March 13Tata Sierra Design Patent Filed In IndiaMahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Buyers No Longer Compelled To Purchase Charger, But There’s A Catch
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Suzuki Access Review: F for Family, F for Fun! | Performance, Mileage, Handling TestedREVOLT RV BLAZEX FIRST RIDE REVIEWReview - Audi RS Q8 Performance
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5Tata Harrier EVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Debut On March 13

Built on the German automaker’s new MMA platform, the CLA will be offered in both all-electric and internal combustion formats
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz CLA will replace the current A-class as the company’s entry sedan.
  • EV variants to feature rear-wheel drive as standard.
  • ICE models to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to debut the all-new CLA on March 13, well over a year since it first showcased the CLA concept at the 2023 Munich Auto Show.  Built on the German automaker’s new MMA platform, the CLA will be offered in both all-electric and internal combustion formats. Mercedes-Benz has also stated previously that the new CLA will replace the current A-class as the company’s entry sedan. 

 

Also ReadAll-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March
 

On the cosmetic front, the CLA will retain most of the styling cues on the Concept CLA such as the flowing coupe-like roofline, and the wavy headlamps with the three-point star lighting element. Judging by the new teaser, it also appears as if the taillamps on the concept will also be carried over to the production-spec model. 

 

Moving on to the interior, the CLA will be the first model in Mercedes’ portfolio to get the new in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) replete with an AI-enabled virtual assistant backed up by a power on-board supercomputer and a fully integrated tech stack. Mercedes has also said that the new MB.OS will also make the CLA Level 2++ ADAS compatible though availability will be subject to market regulations.

 

Also ReadNext-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed

Next Gen Mercedes Benz CLA Debut On March 13

The CLA EV will have two battery packs on offer- a 58 kWh LFP battery and an 85 kWh NMC battery

 

Moving to the powertrains, Mercedes has previously stated that the CLA EV will feature rear-wheel drive as standard with a primary drive motor churning out up to 268 bhp on tap and featuring an integrated two-speed transmission for improving efficiency. 4Matic all-wheel drive variants will feature an additional 107 bhp motor on the front axle though the unit will only kick in when additional traction or power is required. The CLA EV will have two battery packs on offer- a 58 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and an 85 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. Mercedes for a long time has said that the CLA EV will have a range of over 750 km on a full charge. 

New Mercedes Benz CLA prototype carandbike 1

The CLA will be offered with both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains

 

Moving to internal combustion powertrains, the CLA will feature a new generation of 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines in multiple states of tune. Mercedes has confirmed three output levels - 134 bhp, 161 bhp and 188 bhp. Unlike the EVs, the ICE models will feature front-wheel drive as standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive offered as an option. Power will be sent to the wheels via an all-new electrified 8-speed DCT gearbox featuring an integrated electric motor capable of offering an additional boost of up to 27 bhp for limited periods.

 

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz CLA# Mercedes-Benz CLA concept# Mercedes-Benz CLA EV# Mercedes-Benz CLA ICE# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • With as much output as the Ferrari Testarossa, the E450 has a powerful engine under the hood and is a luxury fitting for a fat cat sitting at the back. But is it a driver’s car?
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class E450 Review: Is It A Sleeper?
  • Mercedes has fitted the prototype solid state battery packs into EQS test cars which commenced road testing in February 2025.
    Mercedes-Benz Commences Road Testing Of New Solid State Batteries; Targets 1,000 Km Range
  • Mercedes-Benz remains the last V12-producing German marque. But these revered engines will be available in select markets. only
    Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works
  • Mercedes has not revealed any details on the project, though it could be alluding to the return of the three-door variant of its iconic SUV.
    ‘Smaller’ Mercedes-Benz G-Class Confirmed: 3-Door Model Or All-New SUV?
  • All-electric derivative of the E-Class – separate from the EQE sedan – will be a “no-compromise” offering, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius asserted at the carmaker’s Capital Market Day event.
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class EV Confirmed For 2027 Launch

Latest News

  • The new Kiger is expected to make its debut later this year, and have a raft of design tweaks and feature additions over the current model
    New Renault Kiger Spied Ahead Of Debut
  • Built on the German automaker’s new MMA platform, the CLA will be offered in both all-electric and internal combustion formats
    Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Debut On March 13
  • The Sierra was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and was also spotted on test recently.
    Tata Sierra Design Patent Filed In India
  • Up until now, customers purchasing the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs had to pay extra for the bundled charger, but now, Mahindra will allow customers to opt out of the charger purchase under certain conditions.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Buyers No Longer Compelled To Purchase Charger, But There’s A Catch
  • The Ultraviolette Tesseract has received over 20,000 pre-bookings in India, just two days since its launch in India
    Ultraviolette Tesseract Introductory Pricing Extended To First 50,000 Customers
  • The 2 lakh sales milestone for the Carens comes slightly over 3 years after the MPV's launch in India.
    Kia Carens MPV Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone In India
  • The 2025 edition of the maxi-scooter is now more expensive by Rs 25,000 than the previous version.
    2025 BMW C 400 GT Launched In India At Rs 11.50 lakh
  • Toyota has given its Hilux pickup truck a completely blacked-out treatment.
    Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh
  • Initially available only to the first 1,000 buyers, the introductory offer for Ultraviolette’s second motorcycle – that shaves Rs 25,000 off the sticker price – has been further extended for the next 1,000 bookings.
    Ultraviolette Shockwave Introductory Pricing Extended To First 2,000 Buyers
  • Passenger vehicle sales declined 10.34 per cent while two-wheeler sales were down 6.33 per cent
    Auto Sales February 2025: India’s Vehicle Retails Drop 7% To 18,99,196 Units