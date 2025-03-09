Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Debut On March 13

Mercedes-Benz is all set to debut the all-new CLA on March 13, well over a year since it first showcased the CLA concept at the 2023 Munich Auto Show. Built on the German automaker’s new MMA platform, the CLA will be offered in both all-electric and internal combustion formats. Mercedes-Benz has also stated previously that the new CLA will replace the current A-class as the company’s entry sedan.

Also Read: All-Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA World Premiere Confirmed For March



On the cosmetic front, the CLA will retain most of the styling cues on the Concept CLA such as the flowing coupe-like roofline, and the wavy headlamps with the three-point star lighting element. Judging by the new teaser, it also appears as if the taillamps on the concept will also be carried over to the production-spec model.

Moving on to the interior, the CLA will be the first model in Mercedes’ portfolio to get the new in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) replete with an AI-enabled virtual assistant backed up by a power on-board supercomputer and a fully integrated tech stack. Mercedes has also said that the new MB.OS will also make the CLA Level 2++ ADAS compatible though availability will be subject to market regulations.

Also Read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Powertrain Details Revealed

The CLA EV will have two battery packs on offer- a 58 kWh LFP battery and an 85 kWh NMC battery

Moving to the powertrains, Mercedes has previously stated that the CLA EV will feature rear-wheel drive as standard with a primary drive motor churning out up to 268 bhp on tap and featuring an integrated two-speed transmission for improving efficiency. 4Matic all-wheel drive variants will feature an additional 107 bhp motor on the front axle though the unit will only kick in when additional traction or power is required. The CLA EV will have two battery packs on offer- a 58 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and an 85 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery. Mercedes for a long time has said that the CLA EV will have a range of over 750 km on a full charge.

The CLA will be offered with both all-electric and internal combustion powertrains

Moving to internal combustion powertrains, the CLA will feature a new generation of 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engines in multiple states of tune. Mercedes has confirmed three output levels - 134 bhp, 161 bhp and 188 bhp. Unlike the EVs, the ICE models will feature front-wheel drive as standard with 4Matic all-wheel drive offered as an option. Power will be sent to the wheels via an all-new electrified 8-speed DCT gearbox featuring an integrated electric motor capable of offering an additional boost of up to 27 bhp for limited periods.



