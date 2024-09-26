Login
Bentley Bentayga Azure Riviera Collection Draws Inspiration From Yachts

The Riviera collection is offered only in Extended Wheelbase form and gets bespoke touches inspired by luxury sailing yachts.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Bentayga EWB Riviera Collection is inspired by yatchs
  • Cabin features light-tone upholstery and veneer inspired by the wooden decks of yatchs
  • Will only be sold in Europe

Bentley has unveiled a new Riviera Collection based on the long-wheelbase Bentayga EWB Azure. The new series draws inspiration from high-end yachts with bespoke design touches to the interior as well as exterior.

 

Also read: Bentley Creates 5 Special Mulliner Models Specifically For India
 Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection 1

The Riviera Collection is finished in Agean Blue gets darkened chrome elements on the exterior as standard.

 

Starting with the looks, the Bentayga Azure Collection is finished in Agean Blue - a colour Bentley says echos the ‘deep hues of the Mediterranean as found on the French Riviera.’ Additionally, some of the trim elements on the lower body are also now finished in the same shade including the front apron. The roof rails also feature Agean Blue inserts as well. Rounding out the looks are 22-inch wheels with ‘black painted pockets’ and Bentley’s Blackline specification that darkens all the exterior chrome elements.

 

Also read: Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure Review: Worth The Extra Crore?
 Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection 2

Cabin features light colour tones with veneer inspired by the decks of luxury yatchs.

 

Inside, the Bentayga EWB Riviera Collection features a light dual-tone interior colour scheme accentuated by  ‘Autumn’ accents and ‘Autumn’ embroidery on the seats. The veneer used on the dashboard and centre console is designed to emulate the teak wood decks found on some luxury yachts. Other elements included in the Riviera Collection include unique Mulliner overmats finished ni Brunel and Autumn and loose cushions with Riviera embroidery.

 

Also read: New Bentley Continental GT Speed, GTC Speed Debut: W12 Dropped For Hybrid V8

 Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection 3

Seats feature unique Autumn embroidery along with Riviera ‘knot’ badging and cushions at the rear.

 

Mechanically, the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection is untouched from the standard Azure. Power comes from a 542 bhp twin-turbo V8 petrol engine capable of propelling the 2.5-tonne SUV to 100 kmph in under 5 seconds and up to a 290 kmph top speed.

 

Bentley says that the Bentayga EWB Azure Reviera Collection will be exclusive to the European market.

