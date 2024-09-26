Bentley Bentayga Azure Riviera Collection Draws Inspiration From Yachts

Bentley has unveiled a new Riviera Collection based on the long-wheelbase Bentayga EWB Azure. The new series draws inspiration from high-end yachts with bespoke design touches to the interior as well as exterior.

The Riviera Collection is finished in Agean Blue gets darkened chrome elements on the exterior as standard.

Starting with the looks, the Bentayga Azure Collection is finished in Agean Blue - a colour Bentley says echos the ‘deep hues of the Mediterranean as found on the French Riviera.’ Additionally, some of the trim elements on the lower body are also now finished in the same shade including the front apron. The roof rails also feature Agean Blue inserts as well. Rounding out the looks are 22-inch wheels with ‘black painted pockets’ and Bentley’s Blackline specification that darkens all the exterior chrome elements.

Cabin features light colour tones with veneer inspired by the decks of luxury yatchs.

Inside, the Bentayga EWB Riviera Collection features a light dual-tone interior colour scheme accentuated by ‘Autumn’ accents and ‘Autumn’ embroidery on the seats. The veneer used on the dashboard and centre console is designed to emulate the teak wood decks found on some luxury yachts. Other elements included in the Riviera Collection include unique Mulliner overmats finished ni Brunel and Autumn and loose cushions with Riviera embroidery.

Seats feature unique Autumn embroidery along with Riviera ‘knot’ badging and cushions at the rear.

Mechanically, the Bentayga EWB Azure Riviera Collection is untouched from the standard Azure. Power comes from a 542 bhp twin-turbo V8 petrol engine capable of propelling the 2.5-tonne SUV to 100 kmph in under 5 seconds and up to a 290 kmph top speed.

Bentley says that the Bentayga EWB Azure Reviera Collection will be exclusive to the European market.