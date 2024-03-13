Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day

The three exclusive Bentaygas pay homage to the 'Bentley Girls': Mary Petre Bruce, Dorothy Paget, and Diana Barnato Walker.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bentayga Azure honouring Mary Petre Bruce features 24-karat gold organ stops, and mother-of-pearl crossbanded veneer
  • Dorothy Paget's contribution to the Blower Bentley is celebrated in the Bentayga EWB Mulliner
  • Bentayga S dedicated to Diana Barnato Walker draws inspiration from her favourite plane Spitfire

In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Bentley Motors has unveiled three bespoke Bentaygas paying homage to the iconic 'Bentley Girls': Mary Petre Bruce, Dorothy Paget, and Diana Barnato Walker. 
 

The Bentayga Azure honouring Mary Petre Bruce draws inspiration from the 4 1⁄2 litre Bentley she drove at Montlhery, France in 1929, setting a world record for single-handed driving. The bespoke Bentayga features Parson Green Pearlescent Paint, 24-karat gold organ stops in the interior, and a mother-of-pearl crossbanded veneer. The cabin also features vertical fluted quilting seat uppers and door cards, along with Mother of Pearl Marquetry displaying her car's number plate. There’s also a chequered flag D pillar badge.
 

Paget, meanwhile, contributed to the development of the iconic Blower Bentley (Bentley 4 ½ Litre Supercharged) with the bespoke Bentayga EWB Mulliner featuring design elements from the iconic car that was driven by Bentley Boy Tim Birkin at Le Mans in 1930. The Bentayga EWB Mulliner features a solid Blower Green Exterior paint and a dual-tone interior finished in Cumbrian and Blower Green. Other Bentley Blower-inspired elements include the Painted Nickel Veneer Carriers and engine spin aluminium fascias.
 

The Bentayga S dedicated to Diana Barnato Walker, draws inspiration from her love for flying and her favourite aircraft, the Spitfire. The car features a Smoke Green exterior and an interior hide split of green and saddle, reminiscent of the plane’s cockpit. A bespoke D Pillar badge with the Spitfire emblem and Signal Yellow accents, mirroring the wing's leading edge colour. Walker was the daughter of three-time Le Mans winner Woolf Barnato, owned a Bentley 4 ½ Litre, and assisted in delivering over 260 aircraft to the front-line forces during World War 2.
 

Karen Lange, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Human Resources said, “The Bentley Girls each played a crucial role in Bentley’s history and it is important to bring their involvement to light. We are always striving to expand the ‘Bentley Family’ and sometimes that means looking back and honouring important people who brought so much meaning to the Bentley brand we know today. These three cars are an homage to the lives of the Bentley Girls, and the contributions they made to the Bentley we know and love today.”  
 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Bentley Bentayga# Bentley Bentayga EWB# Bentley Motors# Bentley Bentayga S# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, New Delhi
9.1
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 16,131 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.95 Lakh
₹ 11,086/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Sonet, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Kia Sonet
  • 23,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.95 Lakh
₹ 25,271/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
₹ 22,956/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Tata Motors To Set Up Rs 9,000 Crore Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Tamil Nadu
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Volvo Plots 30% Reduction In Fast-Charging Times For Upcoming EVs
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Mahindra XUV 7XO, XUV 5XO, XUV 3XO & XUV 1XO Names Trademarked
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Dates Announced
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Audi Q6 E-Tron Electric SUV World Premiere Confirmed For March 18
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Updated BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Unveiled; Gets Larger Touchscreen, New Alloys
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Rolls-Royce Ghost Prism Unveiled; Limited To 120 Units
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Top 10 New Motorcycles To Buy In 2024
Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup
Audi A3 Sedan Facelift Revealed; Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain To Join Lineup
Bentley Creates 5 Special Mulliner Models Specifically For India
Bentley Creates 5 Special Mulliner Models Specifically For India
First Two-Tone Bentley Bentayga EWB By Mulliner Revealed
First Two-Tone Bentley Bentayga EWB By Mulliner Revealed
One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
Yohan Poonawalla Adds A Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed to His Car Collection
Yohan Poonawalla Adds A Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed to His Car Collection
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved