Bentley Unveils Three Bespoke Bentaygas Commemorating International Women’s Day

In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, Bentley Motors has unveiled three bespoke Bentaygas paying homage to the iconic 'Bentley Girls': Mary Petre Bruce, Dorothy Paget, and Diana Barnato Walker.



The Bentayga Azure honouring Mary Petre Bruce draws inspiration from the 4 1⁄2 litre Bentley she drove at Montlhery, France in 1929, setting a world record for single-handed driving. The bespoke Bentayga features Parson Green Pearlescent Paint, 24-karat gold organ stops in the interior, and a mother-of-pearl crossbanded veneer. The cabin also features vertical fluted quilting seat uppers and door cards, along with Mother of Pearl Marquetry displaying her car's number plate. There’s also a chequered flag D pillar badge.



Paget, meanwhile, contributed to the development of the iconic Blower Bentley (Bentley 4 ½ Litre Supercharged) with the bespoke Bentayga EWB Mulliner featuring design elements from the iconic car that was driven by Bentley Boy Tim Birkin at Le Mans in 1930. The Bentayga EWB Mulliner features a solid Blower Green Exterior paint and a dual-tone interior finished in Cumbrian and Blower Green. Other Bentley Blower-inspired elements include the Painted Nickel Veneer Carriers and engine spin aluminium fascias.



The Bentayga S dedicated to Diana Barnato Walker, draws inspiration from her love for flying and her favourite aircraft, the Spitfire. The car features a Smoke Green exterior and an interior hide split of green and saddle, reminiscent of the plane’s cockpit. A bespoke D Pillar badge with the Spitfire emblem and Signal Yellow accents, mirroring the wing's leading edge colour. Walker was the daughter of three-time Le Mans winner Woolf Barnato, owned a Bentley 4 ½ Litre, and assisted in delivering over 260 aircraft to the front-line forces during World War 2.



Karen Lange, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Human Resources said, “The Bentley Girls each played a crucial role in Bentley’s history and it is important to bring their involvement to light. We are always striving to expand the ‘Bentley Family’ and sometimes that means looking back and honouring important people who brought so much meaning to the Bentley brand we know today. These three cars are an homage to the lives of the Bentley Girls, and the contributions they made to the Bentley we know and love today.”



Written by: RONIT AGARWAL