Bentley Creates 5 Special Mulliner Models Specifically For India

These are the first Mulliner models commissioned for the Indian market and include the bespoke-built Continental GT Speed, Flying Spur Speed, and three Bentayga EWB SUVs.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 7, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Bentley Opulence Edition brings the special Scarab Green paint scheme
  • The interior of each of the cars is finished in orange and green leather
  • All five bespoke models carry colour schemes inspired by the Indian tri-colour

The Indian retailer of Bentley cars has commissioned five individually curated models through the marquee British automaker’s Mulliner division, creating the new ‘Opulence Edition.’ The bespoke Bentley Opulence Edition comprises the Continental GT Speed, Flying Spur Speed, and three Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure SUVs. All five cars have been painted in a special shade of Scarab Green, inspired by the green exoskeleton of the Scarab beetle. All the bespoke models carry colour schemes inspired by the Indian tri-colour. 

 

Also Read: First Two-Tone Bentley Bentayga EWB By Mulliner Revealed

 

Bentley Opulence Edition comprises the Continental GT Speed, Flying Spur Speed, and 3 Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure SUVs


Starting with arguably the most popular modern-day Bentley, the Bentayga EWB Azure models have been commissioned as only four-seaters with the Mulliner console bottle cooler between the rear seats. The cabin is finished in Mandarin Orange and Cumbrian Green leather with contrast stitching and Azure-embroidered headrests.

 

Also Read: One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran

 

Bentley Continental GT Speed Opulence Edition which gets the Scarab Green paint with Mandarin and Cumbrian Green leather
 

The same design theme has been replicated on the Bentley Continental GT Speed Opulence Edition which gets the Scarab Green paint with Mandarin and Cumbrian Green leather. The bespoke-built GT Speed rides on equally exclusive 22-inch alloy wheels with a dark tint finish and Bentley says the car has already been delivered to its owner in India. 

 

Also Read: Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023

The model also features the illuminated Flying B badge up front with a polished stainless steel finish
 

Up next, the Bentley Flying Spur Opulence Edition comes with the Scarab Green paint with the familiar 22-inch alloy dark tint Speed wheels with self-levelling centre caps. The model also features the illuminated Flying B badge up front with a polished stainless steel finish. The cabin gets Mandarin orange and Cumbrian Green leather upholstery as well as diamond knurling on the bezels and switchgear. The Speed logo is embroidered on the headrests. 

The five models also feature a special motif on the passenger side of the dashboard 
 

Each example of the Opulence Edition has been handcrafted in Crewe, England, by Mulliner, Bentley’s in-house personalisation and bespoke department. The five models also feature a special motif on the passenger side of the dashboard with wild horses and mountain peaks, which are seen as symbols of good luck and prosperity. 

