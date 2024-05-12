Bentley Continental GT, GTC, Flying Spur "Edition 8" Revealed

Bentley Motors has revealed the new Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur ‘Edition 8’ for North America. The special editions pay tribute to the brand’s current 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with Bentley revealing that the unit will be dropped from the three models in the coming months.





The special edition models are offered with a range of customisable options from Mulliner including a choice of over 60 exterior paint shades from Mulliner’s extended paint range. The Edition 8 models also get the Blackline package as standard darkening out a lot of the exterior brightwork and gets 22-inch wheels as standard - in either five-spoke or 10-spoke design. The interior meanwhile gets the comfort seats as standard with Bentley offering the option of an ornate Palm Fluting finish to the leather upholstery on the seats - a first for a mainstream model by the brand.





Other elements of the special edition models include Edition 8 badging on the exterior, seats, and treadplates, self-levelling wheel caps, LED welcome lamps, and a meticulously crafted 'jewel' filler cap, originally inspired by a customer's bespoke request.





Bentley says that the V8 engine has been a cornerstone of the brand’s legacy for 75 years, evolving from the first L-Series V8 engine in the S2 to today's 4.0-litre V8.



Written by:- Ronit Agarwal