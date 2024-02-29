First Two-Tone Bentley Bentayga EWB By Mulliner Revealed
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- Dual-tone exterior finish that originated from this bespoke commission is now offered as a factory option
- Features a bespoke Onyx and Kingfisher Blue paint finish
- Cabin gets vibrant combination of Mandarin and Imperial Blue leather
Bentley's Mulliner division recently delivered a unique two-tone Bentayga EWB Azure V8 to a couple in Irvine, California. Originally planning to order a standard Bentayga EWB Azure V8 First Edition, the couple opted for luxury customisation with the help of Mulliner's Design Manager, Phill Dean. The result led to Bentley bringing forward its plans to introduce dual-tone colours for its luxury SUV by 12 months. The factory options now also offer the chosen two-tone exterior finish for the Bentayga EWB.
The distinctive feature of this personalised Bentayga EWB is the bespoke two-tone exterior finish – a combination of Onyx over Kingfisher Blue. The Onyx finish selected for the bonnet, roof, and upper body seamlessly blends with the gloss black elements in the Blackline specification, including the grille, air intakes, vents, coachlines, and rear diffuser. This creates a striking contrast with the Kingfisher blue finish.
The colour scheme extends to the 22 inch wheels which are finished in Kingfisher and Beluga, complemented by self-levelling Bentley wheel badges.
Inside the cabin, a vibrant combination of Mandarin and Imperial Blue leather is used. The Bentayga features a four-seat configuration with individual rear seats, a Naim for Bentley audio system, mood lighting and open pore Koa veneer. The door sills also wear unique tread plates with a "One of One" message tailored specifically for the individual customer.
“With a Mulliner commission, anything is possible,” explains Dean. “We started to discuss the specification in the showroom at Newport Beach, but it soon became clear that we needed more time to go over every tiny detail. We resumed the commissioning at the customers’ home - we finished at around 1.00 am” he recalls.
Written by: RONIT AGARWAL
