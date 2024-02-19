One-Of-One Bentley Bentayga Pays Tribute To World War I Veteran
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 19, 2024
Highlights
- Features intricate copper detailing throughout the cabin
- Interior design reflects military-inspired clothing with sewing lines on seats and door interiors
- Based on the Bentley Bentayga Azure
Bentley Motors’ customisation arm Mulliner has revealed a one-of-one Private White V.C. Bentayga as a tribute to World War I veteran and Victoria Cross awardee Private Jack White. The custom Bentayga was commissioned by Bentley Manchester and has already found its owner in the UK. The owner of the special edition SUV also received a curated capsule collection of bespoke clothing handcrafted by clothing firm Private White V.C.
Also read: Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
The special edition is based on the Bentayga Azure and features a Dark Sapphire exterior paint finish paired with dark-finished chrome detailing and 22-inch machined alloy wheels. The SUV also features unique Private White V.C. badging and subtle copper accents.
Also read: Limited Edition Ducati Diavel For Bentley Sold Out Within Weeks Of Unveil
The cabin is inspired by Private Jack White's wartime efforts as well as the Victoria Cross. It features copper detailing throughout the cabin while the seat stitching is said to be inspired by military clothing. The seats also feature the Victoria Cross emblem embroidery in the headrests, while rear cushions feature a bespoke Lancashire-woven cashmere cloth. The dashboard has copper organ stops and a silhouette of 'Cottenham House,' the 1853-built Private White V.C. factory.
Also read: Yohan Poonawalla Adds A Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed to His Car Collection
Private Jack White served in the English Army during World War I and was awarded the Victoria Cross for gallantry during an attempted crossing of the Dialah River in March 1917. He aided his battalion by swimming across the river with a copper line tied to his body under heavy enemy fire to rescue others. Post his service he commenced working as an apprentice at a raincoat factory before eventually becoming its owner in 1937.
