Yohan Poonawalla Adds A Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed to His Car Collection

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla has added a red Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed, valued at around Rs 7 crore to his car collection. It is unknown if the business tycoon opted for any custom options to be added to his car.

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon

As per reports, Yohan’s car collection is worth more than Rs. 100 Crore. Some of the exotic cars in his collection include the Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Defender, Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, Rolls-Royce Phantom and the Lamborghini Gallardo.

He also earned the "Collector of the Year 2023" title at the Geneva International Motor Show held in Qatar on 5th October 2023. During this event, Yohan’s collection display included vintage cars that were 1949 Maharaja of Mysore Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Drop Head Coupe, 1949 Maharaja of Mysore Bentley Mark VI 4-Light Touring Saloon by Hooper & Co, 1927 Nawab of Sachin Rolls Royce 20 HP Tourer by Barker & Co, 1933 Rolls Royce Phantom II Sir Malcolm Campbell Sports Saloon by Barker & Co, 1979 Rolls Royce Phantom VI Limousine that belonged Queen Elizabeth II by HJ Mulliner Park Ward, 1964 Lincoln Continental 4 door convertible which Pope Paul VI gifted Mother Teresa.

Also Read: Bentley, Ducati Unveil Special Edition Diavel

The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W12 turbocharged engine, generating 626 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. Paired with a ZF 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, this model can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds.

Source