Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini To Be Launched In India Soon

Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 19, 2023

  • Ducati Streetfighter V4 teased; India launch soon
  • Design inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO
  • Only 630 units will be manufactured in total for global markets

Ducati India teased the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini on its social media handles and it is likely to launch the special edition motorcycle this month itself. The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini gets a special livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO (Super Trofeo homologated). First showcased in September 2022, Ducati says only 630 units will be manufactured for global markets. A further 63 units will be reserved exclusively for Lamborghini customers, with livery inspired by each of their individual Lamborghini. Each model will be numbered and get a certificate of authenticity as well. 

undefined

Also Read: Ducati & Bentley Collaborate To Unveil A Special Edition Diavel V4

 

The Streetfighter V4 gets the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine making 205 bhp at an eye-watering 13,000 rpm along with 122 Nm of peak torque coming in at 9,500 rpm. It is also equipped with a dry clutch, similar to the Italian manufacturer's MotoGP machines.

Quite a few details on the superbike are inspired from the Lamborghini Huracan STO, as the Ducati Style Centre, in collaboration with Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, have re-done a few bits of this special edition model. It gets forged wheels, enhanced by the Titanium clamping nut at the rear. There is a generous amount of carbon fibre too, as the toe cap, radiator cover, wings, tank cover and tail are all made of carbon fibre.

Also Read: Ducati To Increase Prices Of Select Models From January 2024

 

The front fender design is inspired by the air ducts integrated in the Huracan STO’s bonnet and grille extractors and air intakes on the tank cover, toe cap and tail piece echo the Huracan STO’s rear brake cooling ducts and vents too.

Prices of the standard Ducati Streetfighter V4 start at Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), but expect the Lamborghini inspired model to be priced at a significant premium over the regular model.

