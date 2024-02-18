Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased

Italian bike maker Ducati is known to introduce special editions of its premium two-wheeler portfolio. Not too long back, the bike maker had introduced special editions of the Ducati Diavel for Bentley and the Centauro, a Streetfighter V4 S painted to match the Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Now the Italian company has yet again introduced a new special edition of the Streetfighter V4 S, this time collaborating with a clothing and lifestyle brand, Supreme.

Featuring a red and white livery denoting the brand’s corporate colours, the Special Edition Streetfighter V4 S Supreme gets a striking paint job on the painted body panels. The fuel tank has ‘Supreme’ written in the brand’s font. The wheels are finished in white, which further adds to the bike’s exclusive livery. Apart from that, the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, and continues to be powered by the Desmosedici Stradale V4 motor bolted to the aluminium chassis. Cycle parts like the suspension and braking hardware remain the same as the standard Streetfighter V4 S.

The special edition Streetfighter V4 S was showcased during Supreme's preview of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Currently, Ducati has no plans of bringing the special edition Streetfighter V4 S to India.