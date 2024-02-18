Login

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Special Edition Showcased

Dedicated to the clothing and lifestyle brand Supreme, this Streetfighter V4 S Supreme is the newest special edition variant
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Special Edition Streetfighter V4 S Supreme revealed
  • Features Supreme’s red and white corporate colours
  • Mechanically the motorcycle remains the same

Italian bike maker Ducati is known to introduce special editions of its premium two-wheeler portfolio. Not too long back, the bike maker had introduced special editions of the Ducati Diavel for Bentley and the Centauro, a Streetfighter V4 S painted to match the Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Now the Italian company has yet again introduced a new special edition of the Streetfighter V4 S, this time collaborating with a clothing and lifestyle brand, Supreme.

 

Also Read: Bentley, Ducati Unveil Special Edition Diavel

 


 

Featuring a red and white livery denoting the brand’s corporate colours, the Special Edition Streetfighter V4 S Supreme gets a striking paint job on the painted body panels. The fuel tank has ‘Supreme’ written in the brand’s font. The wheels are finished in white, which further adds to the bike’s exclusive livery. Apart from that, the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, and continues to be powered by the Desmosedici Stradale V4 motor bolted to the aluminium chassis. Cycle parts like the suspension and braking hardware remain the same as the standard Streetfighter V4 S.

 

Also Read: Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4

The special edition Streetfighter V4 S was showcased during Supreme's preview of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Currently, Ducati has no plans of bringing the special edition Streetfighter V4 S to India.

# Ducati bikes# Ducati Streetfighter V4# Ducati Special Edition# Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

  Latest News

  Related Articles

2024 Honda Grom Unveiled
2024 Honda Grom Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14388 second ago

The mini motorcycle is powered by a 124cc single-pot motor and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox

Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features
Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Updated With New Colours, More Features
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2905 second ago

The 2024 Eliminator 400 brings with it new colours, mild tweaks to the design and some additional features.

mXmoto M16 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs
mXmoto M16 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-545 second ago

The M16 is the second motorcycle to be launched in India by the EV manufacturer.

Maharashtra Sees Highest PV Sales In Q3 FY2024; UP Leads In Two-Wheeler & Overall Sales
Maharashtra Sees Highest PV Sales In Q3 FY2024; UP Leads In Two-Wheeler & Overall Sales
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

SIAM said that by overall volume Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest vehicle sales, followed by Maharashtra.

Rivian Teases Upcoming R2 Electric SUV Ahead Of March 7 Debut
Rivian Teases Upcoming R2 Electric SUV Ahead Of March 7 Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The R2 will be a smaller, more affordable electric SUV from the EV brand and will take on the Tesla Model Y

JBM Supplies 300 Ecolife Electric Buses To New Delhi
JBM Supplies 300 Ecolife Electric Buses To New Delhi
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

JBM has expanded its electric bus fleet in New Delhi to 500 units following the induction of 300 new Ecolife buses to the Delhi public transport fleet.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition Revealed
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Limited to 300 units, the G-Class Stronger Than Diamond Edition gets a unique exterior paint finish and features 0.25-carat diamonds inside the cabin.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India
Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The motorcycle was previously offered on sale in India back in 2017, before being discontinued

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Launched In India At Rs 6.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Kawasaki has updated the Z650RS for 2024, and it now comes with a traction control system.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 And NS160 Unveiled; Gets New LED Lights And Digital Instrument Cluster
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The brand has updated its NS offerings for 2024 to keep pace with competitors in their respective segments.

What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
What Is The Ducati Desmo450 MX?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

Ducati’s new motocross bike is a prototype racer called the Desmo450 MX, which opens up a new off-road chapter for the Italian brand.

Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Both Ducati and Lamborghini are brands owned by the Volkswagen Group. In the past, they have collaborated to create customised models through the Special Clienti program.

Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Multistrada V4 emerged as the top-seller with 10,480 units sold in 2023.

Limited Edition Ducati Diavel For Bentley Sold Out Within Weeks Of Unveil
Limited Edition Ducati Diavel For Bentley Sold Out Within Weeks Of Unveil
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The limited edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley was one of the most expensive motorcycle launches in 2023 paying homage to the British carmaker's equally rare Batur luxury car.

Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
Ducati To Launch 8 New Models In India In 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The motorcycles will be launched phase-wise through the year of 2024. At least two new showrooms will also be added to the existing dealer network

