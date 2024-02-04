Login

Lamborghini, Ducati Reveal An Artistic Huracan Evo And Streetfighter V4

Both Ducati and Lamborghini are brands owned by the Volkswagen Group. In the past, they have collaborated to create customised models through the Special Clienti program.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 4, 2024

Story
  • It is a one-of-a-kind creation
  • Artist Paolo Troilo used finger-painting technique
  • Both models remain unchanged mechanically

Lamborghini and Ducati teamed up again, this time making the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini based on the "Minotauro" Huracan EVO unveiled back in 2021. These models are made for a special client who loves art and motors. Paolo Troilo, an artist, used his fingers to create beautiful black-and-white murals on the Lamborghini Huracan EVO and the Ducati Streetfighter V4. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023

 

 

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO, named "Minotauro," and the Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, named "Centauro," were displayed at the "Art of Creating Myths" exhibition in Bologna’s Galleria Cavour. Paolo Troilo's finger-painting technique transformed these vehicles into artworks. The design on the Ducati Streetfighter V4 perfectly mirrors the one on the Lamborghini Huracan EVO which the artist painted back in 2021.

 

 

The Huracan Evo showcases Troilo’s illustration of a male figure, blending his artistry with Lamborghini’s brand. The unveiling ceremony in Galleria Cavour was attended by 200 guests, including Automobili Lamborghini’s CEO, Stephen Winkelmann, and Ducati’s CEO, Claudio Domenicali.

 

Also Read: Limited Edition Ducati Diavel For Bentley Sold Out Within Weeks Of Unveil

 

 

Despite the changes in appearance, both models remain mechanically the same. The Ducati Streetfighter V4 runs on a 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, producing 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 122 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. Meanwhile, the Huracan EVO is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine, delivering 622 bhp and 600 Nm of torque.

