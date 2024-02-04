Ducati Reports Global Sales Of 58,224 Units In 2023

Ducati, the renowned Italian motorcycle manufacturer, disclosed its global sales figures for 2023, revealing the delivery of 58,224 units worldwide. This represents a decline of 5 per cent compared to the previous year, when Ducati achieved sales of 61,562 units in 2022. Moreover, from January to September 2023, the company successfully sold 47,867 units.

Ducati witnessed a year-over-year decline in its sales by 5 per cent as compared to 2022.

Throughout 2023, Italy retained its first position as Ducati's primary market, with the United States following closely in second place. Germany emerged as the third-largest market, showcasing its strongest sales performance for the second consecutive year. However, China experienced a significant drop from being the fourth-largest market in 2022 to the sixth position in 2023, reflecting a 47 per cent decline due to a challenging market landscape, says Ducati.

The Ducati Panigale V4 witnessed a 16 per cent growth in sales as compared to the previous year.

As for the model preferences, the Multistrada V4, available in various versions, emerged as the top-selling motorcycle, with 10,480 units sold. Following closely behind is the Scrambler with 7,010 units and the Monster with 6,854 units. Additionally, the Diavel V4, powered by the V4 Granturismo engine, recorded 2,883 deliveries in 2023. The iconic Panigale V4, featuring the V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine, witnessed a 16 per cent growth in deliveries compared to the previous year.

The Italian marque’s latest limited-edition Ducati Diavel for Bentley was sold out within weeks of its unveiling. It was limited to only 500 examples, and the brand recently confirmed on its social media that all units are spoken for. The limited-edition offering was one of the most expensive motorcycle launches globally in 2023.