Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024

Ducati India will be increasing prices on select motorcycles in its lineup with effect from January 1, 2024, the company has announced. The company has not revealed which motorcycles will get the price increment, but you can expect a marginal hike across the most popular offerings. Ducati said that a rise in operational costs led to the price hike. The Italian motorcycle maker’s lineup starts with the Scrambler 800 in India, going up to the Panigale V4 SP2.

Commenting on the price hike, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director - Ducati India said, “Due to an increase in operational and other costs related to production, this price correction will be introduced across the product range while maintaining the brand’s luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment. Ducati stands for style, sophistication, and performance and is committed to deliver on these values, through sophisticated products and world-class client experiences.”

The new prices will be applicable on the Ducati motorcycles at the company’s dealerships across the country. The Italian brand has showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Ducati had an impressive 2023 in India while reaching new heights globally. The company went on to launch several motorcycles, including the DesertX, Monster SP, second generation Scrambler, Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour and the new DesertX Rally. Globally, the brand brought the new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, the new Hypermotard 698 Mono and the Panigale V4 SP2 Anniversario 916. The company is rounding off the year with a Diavel Limited Edition built in collaboration with Bentley. 2023 also saw Ducati India sign actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.

2023 also saw the first MotoGP Grand Prix of India being held at the Buddh International Circuit, and Ducati dominated the pack as Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati won the sprint race, while Marco Bezzecchi on the VR46 Ducati machine won the feature race. The Ducati factory team went on to take the MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship title for the fourth year in a row, apart from winning the championship titles in MotoGP and WSBK.