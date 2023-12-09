Login

Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024

Ducati said that the price increase was due to a rise in operational costs and will affect select motorcycles on sale
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 9, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati will increase prices on select motorcycles in India
  • The quantum of the price hike has not been revealed
  • Ducati said that a rise in operational costs led to the price hike

Ducati India will be increasing prices on select motorcycles in its lineup with effect from January 1, 2024, the company has announced. The company has not revealed which motorcycles will get the price increment, but you can expect a marginal hike across the most popular offerings. Ducati said that a rise in operational costs led to the price hike. The Italian motorcycle maker’s lineup starts with the Scrambler 800 in India, going up to the Panigale V4 SP2. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
 

Commenting on the price hike, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director - Ducati India said, “Due to an increase in operational and other costs related to production, this price correction will be introduced across the product range while maintaining the brand’s luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment. Ducati stands for style, sophistication, and performance and is committed to deliver on these values, through sophisticated products and world-class client experiences.”

The new prices will be applicable on the Ducati motorcycles at the company’s dealerships across the country. The Italian brand has showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

 

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Edition Announced

 

Ducati had an impressive 2023 in India while reaching new heights globally. The company went on to launch several motorcycles, including the DesertX, Monster SP, second generation Scrambler, Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour and the new DesertX Rally. Globally, the brand brought the new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, the new Hypermotard 698 Mono and the Panigale V4 SP2 Anniversario 916. The company is rounding off the year with a Diavel Limited Edition built in collaboration with Bentley. 2023 also saw Ducati India sign actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. 

2023 also saw the first MotoGP Grand Prix of India being held at the Buddh International Circuit, and Ducati dominated the pack as Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati won the sprint race, while Marco Bezzecchi on the VR46 Ducati machine won the feature race. The Ducati factory team went on to take the MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship title for the fourth year in a row, apart from winning the championship titles in MotoGP and WSBK. 

# Ducati Bikes# Ducati India# Ducati Bikes India# Ducati India price hike# Ducati motorcycles# Ducati Adventure Bikes# Ducati Monster# bikes news# Bikes# Bikes in India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Tata Harrier
2019 Tata Harrier
  • 66,264 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 L
₹ 24,848/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 49,360 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 7.25 L
₹ 15,329/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.9
0
10
2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • 2,322 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 7.85 L
₹ 17,581/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.6
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 74,440 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 50,561 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 17,917/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 62,246 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 18,502/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Creta
8.0
0
10
2018 Hyundai Creta
  • 65,210 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Jazz
2015 Honda Jazz
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Scrambler

Ducati Scrambler
7.9
0
10

Ducati Scrambler

Starts at ₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Scrambler Specifications
View Scrambler Features

Popular Ducati Models

Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4

₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport

₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakh

Ducati Monster
Ducati Monster

₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakh

Ducati StreetFighter V4
Ducati StreetFighter V4

₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2

₹ 17.49 - 21.3 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler

₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakh

Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260

₹ 18.49 - 21.49 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2

₹ 14.65 - 16.65 Lakh

Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950

₹ 14.02 - 17.07 Lakh

Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel

₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100

₹ 10.99 - 13.74 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

₹ 9.8 - 10.99 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4

₹ 21.48 - 30.02 Lakh

Ducati DesertX
Ducati DesertX

₹ 17.91 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 2G
Ducati Scrambler 2G

₹ 10.39 - 12 Lakh

Ducati Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

₹ 25.91 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

MG Motor India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh And Exchange Bonus This December
MG Motor India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh And Exchange Bonus This December
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18280 second ago

MG Motor India has introduced a December Fest sale with sizable benefits across its lineup with offers valid until December 31

Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-11963 second ago

The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower

Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.

2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light

2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes

Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.

Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The updated EV6 is expected to get styling updates in line with its siblings like the EV9 and EV5.

Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

Hennessey Performance's upgrade for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V delivers a power boost, elevating its horsepower from 682 to 1005 and 1196 Nm of torque

Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.

TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods

Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
Jawa Yezdi Announces Service Camp For Bike Owners in Kerala
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups

Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Kawasaki is offering discount vouchers on the Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 in its lineup with benefits going up to Rs. 60,000

Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

8 days ago

It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse Edition: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved