Ducati India To Increase Prices On Select Motorcycles From January 1, 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 9, 2023
Highlights
- Ducati will increase prices on select motorcycles in India
- The quantum of the price hike has not been revealed
- Ducati said that a rise in operational costs led to the price hike
Ducati India will be increasing prices on select motorcycles in its lineup with effect from January 1, 2024, the company has announced. The company has not revealed which motorcycles will get the price increment, but you can expect a marginal hike across the most popular offerings. Ducati said that a rise in operational costs led to the price hike. The Italian motorcycle maker’s lineup starts with the Scrambler 800 in India, going up to the Panigale V4 SP2.
Also Read: Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
Commenting on the price hike, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director - Ducati India said, “Due to an increase in operational and other costs related to production, this price correction will be introduced across the product range while maintaining the brand’s luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment. Ducati stands for style, sophistication, and performance and is committed to deliver on these values, through sophisticated products and world-class client experiences.”
The new prices will be applicable on the Ducati motorcycles at the company’s dealerships across the country. The Italian brand has showrooms in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.
Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Edition Announced
Ducati had an impressive 2023 in India while reaching new heights globally. The company went on to launch several motorcycles, including the DesertX, Monster SP, second generation Scrambler, Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour and the new DesertX Rally. Globally, the brand brought the new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, the new Hypermotard 698 Mono and the Panigale V4 SP2 Anniversario 916. The company is rounding off the year with a Diavel Limited Edition built in collaboration with Bentley. 2023 also saw Ducati India sign actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.
2023 also saw the first MotoGP Grand Prix of India being held at the Buddh International Circuit, and Ducati dominated the pack as Jorge Martin of Pramac Ducati won the sprint race, while Marco Bezzecchi on the VR46 Ducati machine won the feature race. The Ducati factory team went on to take the MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship title for the fourth year in a row, apart from winning the championship titles in MotoGP and WSBK.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 49,360 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 42,000 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 50,561 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 62,246 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 65,210 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Ducati Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18280 second ago
MG Motor India has introduced a December Fest sale with sizable benefits across its lineup with offers valid until December 31
-11963 second ago
The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower
12 hours ago
The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.
13 hours ago
The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light
14 hours ago
The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes
15 hours ago
The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.
18 hours ago
The updated EV6 is expected to get styling updates in line with its siblings like the EV9 and EV5.
19 hours ago
Hennessey Performance's upgrade for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V delivers a power boost, elevating its horsepower from 682 to 1005 and 1196 Nm of torque
19 hours ago
The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023
1 day ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.
1 day ago
This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods
1 day ago
Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups
2 days ago
Kawasaki is offering discount vouchers on the Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 in its lineup with benefits going up to Rs. 60,000
8 days ago
It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.
10 days ago
Royal Enfield took the wraps off its latest 650 cc motorcycle, the Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023 in Goa. Here are the top 5 highlights of the newest Royal Enfield bike, albeit in its Motoverse edition.