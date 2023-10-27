Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
27-Oct-23 05:30 PM IST
Highlights
- Derived from the 1,285 cc ‘Superquadro’ engine from the 1299 Panigale.
- New motorcycle likely based on the Hypermotard to be unveiled on November 2.
- New motorcycle to rival the KTM 690 SMC R upon debut.
Ducati has unveiled its upcoming 659 cc single-cylinder engine, dubbed the ‘Superquadro Mono’. Upon its full reveal, the engine will be the most powerful single-cylinder engine ever developed. Commonly known for their iconic motorcycles powered by V-twin or V-4 engine layouts, this will also mark the first time that the Italian manufacturer has developed a single-cylinder engine. The engine has previously been spied being tested on a camouflaged test mule of what looked like a smaller version of the Hypermotard. The brand has stated that the motorcycle to be powered by this engine will be unveiled on November 2.
Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Edition Announced
The ‘Superquadro Mono’ has been derived from the 1,285 cc ‘Superquadro’ engine from the 1299 Panigale
Ducati says that the ‘Superquadro Mono’ is a derivative of its 1,285 cc ‘Superquadro’ engine from the 1299 Panigale, sharing many components such as the thermal part, racing-type piston, combustion chamber design, and the desmodromic system including the large valves. With a displacement of 659 cc, the powertrain will have a bore-to-stroke ratio of 1.86 and a rev range of up to 10,250 rpm. In terms of performance numbers, the single-cylinder mill will produce a power output of 77 bhp at 9,750 rpm, which can be increased to 84 bhp with the addition of a racing exhaust, making it by far the most powerful single-cylinder engine ever developed.
Also Read: Single-Cylinder Engined Smaller Ducati Hypermotard Spied On Test!
Once introduced, the new Ducati will rival the KTM 690 SMC R in the international market
As per the spy shots, the test mule featured a USD fork setup at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear and rode on 17-inch wheels with road-biased tyres. The brake setup, on the other hand, consisted of a twin disc at the front and a single disc setup at the rear. It also sported a high-mounted twin exhaust system, in line with the Hypermotard’s design. Once introduced, the new Ducati will rival the KTM 690 SMC R in the international market.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Ducati Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
4 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
6 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
8 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
8 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
9 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
1 day ago
The Chinese-made electric sedan achieved a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection
2 days ago
Ducati announced that it will soon start participating in next year’s Italian Motocross championship, with a new motorcycle prototype that has been in the works for two years.
13 days ago
The Spaniard looked unstoppable as he battled up the grid from sixth to claim the lead in the title hunt from Bagnaia for the first time in his career
1 month ago
Will be the smallest engine to power a modern Ducati
1 month ago
Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales secured an all-Spanish podium alongside Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, following two massive incidents at the race's start.
2 months ago
The Scrambler 2G will be offered in three variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift