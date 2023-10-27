Ducati Unveils Superquadro Mono, The Most Powerful Single-Cylinder Engine In The World

Ducati has unveiled its upcoming 659 cc single-cylinder engine, dubbed the ‘Superquadro Mono’. Upon its full reveal, the engine will be the most powerful single-cylinder engine ever developed. Commonly known for their iconic motorcycles powered by V-twin or V-4 engine layouts, this will also mark the first time that the Italian manufacturer has developed a single-cylinder engine. The engine has previously been spied being tested on a camouflaged test mule of what looked like a smaller version of the Hypermotard. The brand has stated that the motorcycle to be powered by this engine will be unveiled on November 2.

The ‘Superquadro Mono’ has been derived from the 1,285 cc ‘Superquadro’ engine from the 1299 Panigale

Ducati says that the ‘Superquadro Mono’ is a derivative of its 1,285 cc ‘Superquadro’ engine from the 1299 Panigale, sharing many components such as the thermal part, racing-type piston, combustion chamber design, and the desmodromic system including the large valves. With a displacement of 659 cc, the powertrain will have a bore-to-stroke ratio of 1.86 and a rev range of up to 10,250 rpm. In terms of performance numbers, the single-cylinder mill will produce a power output of 77 bhp at 9,750 rpm, which can be increased to 84 bhp with the addition of a racing exhaust, making it by far the most powerful single-cylinder engine ever developed.

Once introduced, the new Ducati will rival the KTM 690 SMC R in the international market

As per the spy shots, the test mule featured a USD fork setup at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear and rode on 17-inch wheels with road-biased tyres. The brake setup, on the other hand, consisted of a twin disc at the front and a single disc setup at the rear. It also sported a high-mounted twin exhaust system, in line with the Hypermotard’s design. Once introduced, the new Ducati will rival the KTM 690 SMC R in the international market.

Image Source