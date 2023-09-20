Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Edition Announced

The Multistrada series is Ducati’s touring lineup of motorcycles and the Multistrada V4 S is the flagship variant. Now, the bike maker has introduced a special Grand Tour Edition of the motorcycle that features a unique livery along with a couple of upgrades to make mile munching more enjoyable.

Based on the Multistrada V4 S, the Grand Tour Edition boasts the same level of electronics and technology wizardry, as well as the wheel sizes. As the name suggests, the motorcycle gets a bunch of touring and comfort accessories starting with the more comfortable passenger seat with new covering material for both the rider and pillion. Panniers are offered as standard on this one, boasting 60-litres of storage space and come colour-matched to the special black and grey livery with red accents. The motorcycle can also be specced with a centre-stand that’s available as an option. Furthermore, the bike comes pre-equipped with heated seats and heated grips, heat shields at the swingarm and subframe, and closable vents in the leg area to help the rider manage the heat depending on the ambient temperatures.



That’s not all, as a convenience bonus to shorter riders, the Grand Tour Edition comes with a Minimum Preload setting that reduces the preload of the bike on coming to a stop, thus lowering the seat height, making it easier to attain a better footing on the ground. The bike is also equipped with the Easy Lift function, which on ignition, opens the hydraulic suspension valves to lower the bike to make getting on and off the bike easier, especially when the bike is fully loaded with luggage. Once the engine starts up and the bike starts rolling, the suspension returns to the standard positioning.

Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Edition in the European markets and will be available in the showroom by the end of the month. Expect Ducati to bring the motorcycle to India as well soon.