Ducati Scrambler 2G Launched At Rs 10.39 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the new generation of its Scrambler range of motorcycles in India. There are three new models for the Scrambler series, with prices ranging from Rs 10.39 to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The three models are the Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. For this updated model, Ducati has changed the frame, swingarm, and reduced the engine's weight, making the motorcycle 4 kilograms lighter overall. Furthermore, Ducati has also updated the electronics of the Scrambler by adding more safety tech. Bookings for the new motorcycles have already commenced, with deliveries to begin shortly.

Powertrain

The new generation Ducati Scrambler retains the same 803 cc L-twin cylinder, oil- and air-cooled Desmodue engine that produces 73 bhp at 8.250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox like before, while a quickshifter is now offered as an option on the Scrambler Icon. At the same time, the Nightshift and Full Throttle variants get the quickshifter as standard.

Cycle Parts

With the new Scrambler, the trellis frame setup has been updated and is lighter than before, tipping the scale at 185 kilograms. The frame is suspended by a 41mm USD front fork from Kyaba at the front and a Kayaba monoshock with a new swingarm at the rear. The new Gen 2 Scrambler lineup offers two riding modes - Street and Wet, with the latter tuned to offer better stability under low traction situations.

The display on the new Ducati Scrambler is a 4.3-inch colour TFT unit that's Bluetooth-enabled, allowing the rider to connect their phone to gain access to call alerts and controlling the music.

Design

In terms of the design, the three models do stand out quite well. The Icon sports interchangeable sections like the fuel tank side panels, fenders, wheel tags and the front headlight covers. The handlebars have also been lowered, and customers can choose between three colour options - '62 Yellow, Thrilling Black, and Ducati Red.

The Scrambler Full Throttle is designed to be the sportiest out of the other variants, and its design is heavily inspired by American flat-track racers. , the Full Throttle sports a Red GP19 / Dark Stealth livery and new saddle graphics along with the number 62 on its side panels, a nod to the year the first Ducati Scrambler hit the streets. Additionally, a road-legal Termignoni exhaust is offered as standard on the Full Throttle.

The Nightshift follows a retro classic theme that quintessentially represents a café racer. Finished in dark Nebula Blue it comes with a tan-coloured seat. Owing to the retro design that café racers are known for, it has wire-spoked wheels painted in black, a flat-type wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors to help complete the look.