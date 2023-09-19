Ducati Scrambler 2G Launched At Rs 10.39 Lakh
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
19-Sep-23 05:17 PM IST
Highlights
- Prices range from Rs 10.39 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
- Powering the Scrambler is the same 803 cc L-twin cylinder, oil-and air-cooled Desmodue engine
- Powering the Scrambler is the same 803 cc L-twin cylinder, oil-and air-cooled Desmodue engine
Ducati India has launched the new generation of its Scrambler range of motorcycles in India. There are three new models for the Scrambler series, with prices ranging from Rs 10.39 to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The three models are the Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. For this updated model, Ducati has changed the frame, swingarm, and reduced the engine's weight, making the motorcycle 4 kilograms lighter overall. Furthermore, Ducati has also updated the electronics of the Scrambler by adding more safety tech. Bookings for the new motorcycles have already commenced, with deliveries to begin shortly.
Also Read: Single-Cylinder Engined Smaller Ducati Hypermotard Spied On Test!
Powertrain
The new generation Ducati Scrambler retains the same 803 cc L-twin cylinder, oil- and air-cooled Desmodue engine that produces 73 bhp at 8.250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox like before, while a quickshifter is now offered as an option on the Scrambler Icon. At the same time, the Nightshift and Full Throttle variants get the quickshifter as standard.
Cycle Parts
With the new Scrambler, the trellis frame setup has been updated and is lighter than before, tipping the scale at 185 kilograms. The frame is suspended by a 41mm USD front fork from Kyaba at the front and a Kayaba monoshock with a new swingarm at the rear. The new Gen 2 Scrambler lineup offers two riding modes - Street and Wet, with the latter tuned to offer better stability under low traction situations.
The display on the new Ducati Scrambler is a 4.3-inch colour TFT unit that's Bluetooth-enabled, allowing the rider to connect their phone to gain access to call alerts and controlling the music.
Also Read: Ducati India Scrambler 2G Bookings Started
Design
In terms of the design, the three models do stand out quite well. The Icon sports interchangeable sections like the fuel tank side panels, fenders, wheel tags and the front headlight covers. The handlebars have also been lowered, and customers can choose between three colour options - '62 Yellow, Thrilling Black, and Ducati Red.
The Scrambler Full Throttle is designed to be the sportiest out of the other variants, and its design is heavily inspired by American flat-track racers. , the Full Throttle sports a Red GP19 / Dark Stealth livery and new saddle graphics along with the number 62 on its side panels, a nod to the year the first Ducati Scrambler hit the streets. Additionally, a road-legal Termignoni exhaust is offered as standard on the Full Throttle.
The Nightshift follows a retro classic theme that quintessentially represents a café racer. Finished in dark Nebula Blue it comes with a tan-coloured seat. Owing to the retro design that café racers are known for, it has wire-spoked wheels painted in black, a flat-type wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors to help complete the look.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Ducati Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-14601 second ago
Aprilia is all set to unveil and possibly launch the RS 457 supersport in India tomorrow. Here’s what we know about the motorcycle so far.
-11754 second ago
Now in its third generation, the Tiguan is 30 mm longer than its predecessor, but remains identical in nearly all other dimensions.
-8240 second ago
Kia India launched the updated Seltos on July 21, while bookings for the same commenced on July 14, 2023
-7912 second ago
The new generation Ducati Scrambler will be available in three models: Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift.
1 hour ago
Tushek emphasizes the Aeon's personalized experience, allowing customers to fully customize the vehicle's interior.
5 hours ago
BMW Motorrad has officially teased its new flagship ADV, the BMW R 1300 GS. It will make its debut on September 28, 2023.
19 hours ago
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that the company wants to expand its EV ecosystem and will be exploring the possibility of exclusive EV dealerships under the Tata.ev brand.
21 hours ago
The Atto 3 is the second vehicle introduced by BYD in India that was launched in November 2022
21 hours ago
Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and a few other cities.
1 day ago
The 12.3-inch touchscreen gets an inbuilt Arcade.ev app store
1 month ago
The Scrambler 2G will be offered in three variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift
3 months ago
We take a look at how the Triumph Street Triple R's rivals like the Kawasaki Z900, the Ducati Scrambler Icon, and the BMW F900R stack up against it in pricing.
10 months ago
The 2023 Honda CL500 Scrambler joins the brand's 500 family with plenty of specific changes with styling cues borrowed from the CL series of the 1960s and 1970s.
10 months ago
The 2023 Ducati Scrambler is now four kilos lighter with a new 4.3-inch TFT digital console, full LED lighting and an updated rider aids suite.
11 months ago
Moto Morini, backed by Adishwar Auto Ride, which also sells Benelli and Keeway branded models, has launched the Seiemmezzo 61/2 range in India.