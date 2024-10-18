Ducati Unveils Limited-Run Scrambler 10 Anniversario Rizoma Edition

Ducati has unveiled the limited-run Scrambler 10 Anniversario Rizoma Edition. The Rizoma Edition has been rolled out to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Ducati Scrambler range and gets a series of exclusive styling cues, while also sporting a special colour scheme. The model will be limited to just 500 units.

Visually, while the basic design of the motorcycle remains identical to the Scrambler Icon, the motorcycle gets a special colour scheme that combines a white shade with black. The bike also sports gold accents on areas such as the engine cover and the windscreen. Another exclusive bit on the bike are the black bar-end mirrors. Similar to the Icon, the Rizoma Edition gets a 4.3-inch TFT display with Ducati’s suite of connectivity features. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets traction control, ride-by-wire, cornering ABS.

The motorcycle retains the same mechanical components as the rest of the range

On the mechanical front, the motorcycle continues to get 41 mm USD forks, and a preload adjustable monoshock, both from Kayaba. Braking duties are handled by a 330 mm disc up front and 245 mm disc at the rear.

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with Ducati’s L-Twin, Desmodue engine that churns out 72 bhp and 65.2 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a quick-shifter system.