Ducati Unveils Limited-Run Scrambler 10 Anniversario Rizoma Edition

The Rizoma Edition is limited to just 500 units, and has been rolled out to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Ducati Scrambler range
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ducati has unveiled the Scrambler Anniversario Rizoma Edition Scrambler.
  • Limited to just 500 units.
  • Sports a ‘Metal Rose’ colour scheme.

Ducati has unveiled the limited-run Scrambler 10 Anniversario Rizoma Edition. The Rizoma Edition has been rolled out to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Ducati Scrambler range and gets a series of exclusive styling cues, while also sporting a special colour scheme. The model will be limited to just 500 units.

 

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: All You Need To Know
Ducati Unveils Limited Run Scrambler 10 Anniversario Rizoma Edition 2 The model will be limited to just 500 units 

 

Visually, while the basic design of the motorcycle remains identical to the Scrambler Icon, the motorcycle gets a special colour scheme that combines a white shade with black. The bike also sports gold accents on areas such as the engine cover and the windscreen. Another exclusive bit on the bike are the black bar-end mirrors. Similar to the Icon, the Rizoma Edition gets a 4.3-inch TFT display with Ducati’s suite of connectivity features. In terms of electronics, the motorcycle gets traction control, ride-by-wire, cornering ABS.

 

Also Read: Ducati DesertX Rally, Multistrada V4 S Available With Free Accessories As Part Of Festive Season Offer
 Ducati Unveils Limited Run Scrambler 10 Anniversario Rizoma Edition 1

The motorcycle retains the same mechanical components as the rest of the range

 

On the mechanical front, the motorcycle continues to get 41 mm USD forks, and a preload adjustable monoshock, both from Kayaba. Braking duties are handled by a 330 mm disc up front and 245 mm disc at the rear. 

 

Also Read: Ducati DesertX Rally Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 23.71 Lakh
 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with Ducati’s L-Twin, Desmodue engine that churns out 72 bhp and 65.2 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, aided by a quick-shifter system.  

