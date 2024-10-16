Ducati DesertX Rally, Multistrada V4 S Available With Free Accessories As Part Of Festive Season Offer

Ducati India is the latest vehicle manufacturer to roll out a festive season offer, extending complimentary accessories for buyers of the DesertX Rally adventure motorcycle and Multistrada V4 S and V4 Rally models. The offer is valid until October 31, 2024, or till stocks last.

The complimentary accessories for the DesertX Rally cost Rs 1.55 lakh.

The accessories package for the DesertX Rally includes a lowered seat for the rider and pillion. Additionally, it incorporates off-road accessories such as an off-road air filter, a water radiator protector, and a black-finished steel engine protector. Buying these accessories separately would cost over 1.5 lakh in total.

The complimentary accessories for the Multistrada V4 S cost Rs 2.40 lakh.

Meanwhile, buyers of the Multistrada V4 S will get a tank protector, oil cooler and water radiator protector, TPMS, Engine guard plate and cover, a centre stand and Carbon cover for the clutch case. On the other hand, the Multistrada V4 Rally is offered with a hand guard, handlebar bags, GT 3 Windscreen, oil cooler and water radiator protector, fork protector, TPMS, engine cover and carbon cover for clutch case.

The complimentary accessories for the Multistrada V4 Rally cost Rs 2.50 lakh.

The Ducati DesertX Rally was launched in India earlier in April 2024. It is currently priced at Rs 23.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ducati Multistrada V4 S is currently priced at Rs 27.45 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Multistrada V4 Rally is priced at Rs 30.02 lakh (ex-showroom).