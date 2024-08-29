Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: All You Need To Know

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, billed as the sportiest model in the Ducati Multistrada family, has been launched in India, at ₹ 38.40 lakh (Ex-showroom). Featuring a Ducati Panigale V4-derived Desmosedici Stradale engine, and a design created by Ducati Centro Stile with a dedicated MotoGP-inspired livery, there’s a lot which differentiates the Multistrada V4 RS from the standard Multistrada V4. Here’s a look at what makes this exclusive, limited edition and specially numbered Multistrada V4 RS so special.

The Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine puts out 177 bhp at 12,200 rpm.

Engine & Performance

At the heart of the Multistrada V4 RS is a V4 engine derived from the Desmosedici Stradale of the Panigale V4, complete with a dry clutch and recalibrated electronics. The 1,103 cc, V4 engine makes 177 bhp and has a redline of 13,500 rpm. With an optional full-noise Akrapovic race system installed, the V4 RS has a rated output of 189 bhp.

Chassis & Cycle Parts

The Multistrada V4 RS features the same new monocoque aluminium frame as the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, attached to a single-sided swingarm and a titanium subframe. Superlight forged Marchsini 17-inch wheels, together with new chassis geometry sits the bike in a sportier stance, also said to aid in sporty handling.

Tyres & Brakes

The 17-inch wheels are shod with sticky Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres, mounted on the Marchesini forged aluminium wheels which shave off 2.7 kg of rotational mass. Braking system is the same as the standard Multistrada V4’s, featuring 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a 265 mm rear disc with a Brembo floating caliper. The pads on the V4 RS are from the Panigale V4. The braking system works with a Bosch-Brembo cornering ABS set-up. \

Semi-Active Suspension

There’s a premium semi-active Ohlins suspension, called the Ohlins Smart EC semi-active suspension with the electronics controlling the fork and monoshock. The suspension set-up's behaviour can also be altered while switching between the Race, Sport, Touring and Urban riding modes.