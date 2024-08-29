Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New KodiaqTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQS
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS: All You Need To Know

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, described as the sportiest model in the Multistrada family, will be available in limited numbers and is priced at ₹ 38.40 lakh (Ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati Multistrada V4 RS priced at ₹ 38.40 lakh
  • Based on Panigale V4's Desmosedici Stradale engine
  • Billed as the sportiest model in the Multistrada family

The Ducati Multistrada V4 RS, billed as the sportiest model in the Ducati Multistrada family, has been launched in India, at ₹ 38.40 lakh (Ex-showroom). Featuring a Ducati Panigale V4-derived Desmosedici Stradale engine, and a design created by Ducati Centro Stile with a dedicated MotoGP-inspired livery, there’s a lot which differentiates the Multistrada V4 RS from the standard Multistrada V4. Here’s a look at what makes this exclusive, limited edition and specially numbered Multistrada V4 RS so special. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched At ₹ 38.40 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS 4

The Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine puts out 177 bhp at 12,200 rpm. 

 

Engine & Performance 

At the heart of the Multistrada V4 RS is a V4 engine derived from the Desmosedici Stradale of the Panigale V4, complete with a dry clutch and recalibrated electronics. The 1,103 cc, V4 engine makes 177 bhp and has a redline of 13,500 rpm. With an optional full-noise Akrapovic race system installed, the V4 RS has a rated output of 189 bhp. 

New Ducati Multistrada V4 RS

Chassis & Cycle Parts 

The Multistrada V4 RS features the same new monocoque aluminium frame as the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, attached to a single-sided swingarm and a titanium subframe. Superlight forged Marchsini 17-inch wheels, together with new chassis geometry sits the bike in a sportier stance, also said to aid in sporty handling.  

my24 ducati multistrada v4 rs 096 uc565764 high

Tyres & Brakes 

The 17-inch wheels are shod with sticky Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres, mounted on the Marchesini forged aluminium wheels which shave off 2.7 kg of rotational mass. Braking system is the same as the standard Multistrada V4’s, featuring 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a 265 mm rear disc with a Brembo floating caliper. The pads on the V4 RS are from the Panigale V4. The braking system works with a Bosch-Brembo cornering ABS set-up. \

my24 ducati multistrada v4 rs 098 uc565766 high

Semi-Active Suspension 

There’s a premium semi-active Ohlins suspension, called the Ohlins Smart EC semi-active suspension with the electronics controlling the fork and monoshock. The suspension set-up's behaviour can also be altered while switching between the Race, Sport, Touring and Urban riding modes. 

# Ducati Multistrada V4 RS# Multistrada V4 RS# Multistrada V4 RS engine# Multistrada V4 RS features# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Multistrada V4 RS sits right at the top of the variant lineup, dethroning the erstwhile Pikes Peak variant.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched In India At Rs 38.40 Lakh
  • The Multistrada V4 RS made its global debut last year as a high-performance version of the adventure sports tourer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The RS brings the V4 engine from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 to the Multistrada, which makes all the difference.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
  • The more asphalt-focussed version of the Multistrada V4 receives the fierce V4 high-revving mill from the Panigale with the Pikes Peak setup
    Ducati Goes Full Attack With The New Multistrada V4 RS!

Latest News

  • The scooter is expected to receive a complete revamp with a new design, equipment and features
    Upcoming Hero Destini 125 Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The upgraded Vantage develops 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque and is the fastest iteration of the sports car till date.
    New Aston Martin Vantage Arrives In India, Priced From Rs 3.99 Crore
  • The Multistrada V4 RS sits right at the top of the variant lineup, dethroning the erstwhile Pikes Peak variant.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Launched In India At Rs 38.40 Lakh
  • Offered in three colour options, the all-new Daytona 660 is the second bike after the Tiger Sport 660 to be based on the Trident 660’s engine platform
    Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.72 Lakh
  • The XUV.e9 will be the range-topping model in the XUV.e electric SUV range.
    Mahindra XUV.e9 Electric SUV Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Expected 2025 Debut
  • The new Jawa 42 is expected to get the bigger 334 cc engine from the Jawa 350 and likely to be an addition to the Jawa 42 range, which already has another model with the 294 cc engine.
    New Jawa 42 Teased; Launch Date Revealed
  • Land Rover Classic’s Bespoke Works division now offers customisation services for the classic Defender V8.
    Classic Land Rover Defender Revived As V8-Powered Factory Restomod
  • MG Motor has unveiled the all-new ZS -- which is sold as the Astor in the Indian market -- overseas.
    New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain
  • Will be powered by the latest 399 cc mill that does duty on the 390 Duke but with a different state of tune
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure Spied Yet Again
  • The upcoming Q5 is expected to undergo a comprehensive overhaul, owing to the shift to the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture.
    New Audi Q5 To Debut On September 2
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved