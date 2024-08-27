Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Ducati India has teased the upcoming Multistrada V4 RS on its social media platforms, confirming that its official launch in India is imminent. This follows the model's listing on Ducati India's website a few months ago. The Multistrada V4 RS, which made its global debut last year, is a high-performance version of the adventure tourer. The "RS" suffix is inspired by the performance line of cars from Audi, Ducati's parent company.

At the heart of the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is the 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine borrowed from the Panigale V4 but with a lower state of tune. That said, this mill belts out 177 bhp at 12,250 rpm and 118 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. Alongside the increased power, the Multistrada V4 RS is also lighter, shedding 3 kg compared to the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak.

Ducati states that it has employed several lightweight components in the Multistrada V4 RS, including 17-inch Marchesini forged aluminium wheels and a titanium subframe, which is 2.5 kg lighter than that of the standard model. The redesigned tail section, which loses the pillion grab handle and top box mounting bracket, further contributes to the weight savings.

The suspension system on the Multistrada V4 RS consists of a 48 mm Ohlins front fork with titanium nitride coating and an Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear, both of which are fully adjustable. Braking is handled by radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front with twin 330 mm semi-floating discs and a Brembo two-piston floating caliper with a 265 mm disc at the rear.

In terms of electronics, the Multistrada V4 RS is equipped with a range of rider aids, including engine brake control, wheelie control, traction control, switchable ABS, and four selectable power modes: Full, High, Medium, and Low.

While pricing details are yet to be announced, the Ducati Multistrada V4 RS is expected to be priced between Rs. 30-35 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its launch, it will compete directly with the BMW M 1000 XR in the high-performance adventure touring segment.