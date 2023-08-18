Login

Ducati India Scrambler 2G Bookings Started

The Scrambler 2G will be offered in three variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

18-Aug-23 09:40 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices range from Rs 13.39 lakh going up to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant
  • The motorcycle is 4 kilograms lighter that the previous iteration
  • Gets revised styling and updated ergonomics

Ducati India has started accepting bookings for the new Scrambler 2G that will be launched in India soon. The Scrambler is the most affordable Ducati and is also the highest-selling model in the company’s portfolio. Ducati will be offering the Scrambler 2G in three variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The Italian brand has already announced the prices of the motorcycle. The Icon is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh, while the Full Throttle and Nightshift are priced at Rs 12 lakh, both ex-showroom.

 


 

The Scrambler 2G gets subtle styling updates in the form of a redesigned fuel tank (with interchangeable covers) flanked by fins. It gets a slightly redesigned exhaust and exhaust shield. The bike gets a new subframe that is lighter. Ducati has also managed to shed some weight on the engine by using lighter components. Together, the Scrambler 2G is two kilograms lighter than the outgoing model. Apart from that, the Scrambler 2G gets a new handlebar that is lower and is positioned closer to the rider.

 


 

The Full Throttle variant comes with a flat tracker styling featuring aggressive graphics, an engine cowl, a different livery with graphics, a short front fender and a shortened tail section. The Nightshift, on the other hand, follows a cafe racer theme with a single-tone colour scheme with pinstripes. It features a flat-type handlebar with bar-end mirrors, wire-spoke wheels and a tan-brown seat.

 

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Launched in India At Rs 25.91 Lakh
 

In the features bit, the Scramber 2G now gets a new 4.3-inch TFT display while retaining the classic look. The bike also gets an up/down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire for better throttle calibration and control and smartphone connectivity. The bike continues to come with cornering ABS, traction control and two riding modes.


 

For cycle parts, the bike comes equipped with USD forks at the front, and a monoshock at the rear. The monoshock is now centrally mounted as opposed to the side mount one on the previous version. Braking duties are handled by a 330 mm disc with a 4-piston radial caliper at the front, and a 245 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the rear.

 

Coming to the bike’s powertrain, it continues to be powered by the same 803 cc L-twin Desmoduo unit that registers 73 bhp of max power and 65 Nm of peak torque, mated to the 6-speed gearbox.

# Ducati# Ducati bikes# Ducati India# Ducati Scrambler

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Models

View All Cars
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4

₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport

₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakh

Ducati Monster
Ducati Monster

₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakh

Ducati StreetFighter V4
Ducati StreetFighter V4

₹ 21.04 - 34.99 Lakh

Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2

₹ 17.49 - 21.3 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler

₹ 7.99 - 11.49 Lakh

Ducati Diavel 1260
Ducati Diavel 1260

₹ 18.49 - 21.49 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2

₹ 14.65 - 16.65 Lakh

Ducati Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950

₹ 14.02 - 17.07 Lakh

Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel

₹ 16.48 - 19.16 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100

₹ 10.99 - 13.74 Lakh

Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

₹ 9.8 - 10.99 Lakh

Ducati Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4

₹ 20.99 - 26.99 Lakh

Ducati DesertX
Ducati DesertX

₹ 17.91 Lakh

Ducati Diavel V4
Ducati Diavel V4

₹ 25.91 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ducati India Scrambler 2G Bookings Started
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn