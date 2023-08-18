Ducati India Scrambler 2G Bookings Started

Ducati India has started accepting bookings for the new Scrambler 2G that will be launched in India soon. The Scrambler is the most affordable Ducati and is also the highest-selling model in the company’s portfolio. Ducati will be offering the Scrambler 2G in three variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The Italian brand has already announced the prices of the motorcycle. The Icon is priced at Rs 10.39 lakh, while the Full Throttle and Nightshift are priced at Rs 12 lakh, both ex-showroom.





The Scrambler 2G gets subtle styling updates in the form of a redesigned fuel tank (with interchangeable covers) flanked by fins. It gets a slightly redesigned exhaust and exhaust shield. The bike gets a new subframe that is lighter. Ducati has also managed to shed some weight on the engine by using lighter components. Together, the Scrambler 2G is two kilograms lighter than the outgoing model. Apart from that, the Scrambler 2G gets a new handlebar that is lower and is positioned closer to the rider.





The Full Throttle variant comes with a flat tracker styling featuring aggressive graphics, an engine cowl, a different livery with graphics, a short front fender and a shortened tail section. The Nightshift, on the other hand, follows a cafe racer theme with a single-tone colour scheme with pinstripes. It features a flat-type handlebar with bar-end mirrors, wire-spoke wheels and a tan-brown seat.

In the features bit, the Scramber 2G now gets a new 4.3-inch TFT display while retaining the classic look. The bike also gets an up/down quick-shifter, ride-by-wire for better throttle calibration and control and smartphone connectivity. The bike continues to come with cornering ABS, traction control and two riding modes.





For cycle parts, the bike comes equipped with USD forks at the front, and a monoshock at the rear. The monoshock is now centrally mounted as opposed to the side mount one on the previous version. Braking duties are handled by a 330 mm disc with a 4-piston radial caliper at the front, and a 245 mm disc with a single-piston floating caliper at the rear.

Coming to the bike’s powertrain, it continues to be powered by the same 803 cc L-twin Desmoduo unit that registers 73 bhp of max power and 65 Nm of peak torque, mated to the 6-speed gearbox.