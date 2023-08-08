Ducati Diavel V4 Launched in India At Rs 25.91 Lakh; Ranveer Singh Chosen As Brand Ambassador

Ducati India has officially launched the new Diavel V4 in India, with prices starting at Rs 25.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with its launch, the Italian brand has appointed actor Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador. Additionally, the actor happens to be the inaugural owner of the all-new Ducati Diavel V4 in India. The Diavel V4 boasts a combination of elements from sports naked and muscle cruisers.

On the feature front, the bike gets full-LED DRLs at the front that transform from an Omega shape to a double C. The rear light cluster consists of punctiform LEDs positioned under the tail, displaying the Diavel signature styling. Indicators are seamlessly integrated into the handlebars, in front of the brake and clutch control reservoirs. Additionally, the Diavel V4 offers a passenger seat cover that is easily removable, allowing it to transform from a single-seater to a twin-seater.

The Ducati Diavel V4 comes equipped with a powerful V4 Granturismo engine

The all-new Diavel V4 comes equipped with a powerful V4 Granturismo 1,158 cc four-cylinder engine, producing 166 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. To maintain its distinctiveness and recognition, Ducati designers improved the V4 Granturismo engine and developed other essential design elements.

Drawing inspiration from muscle cars and superhero aesthetics, the Diavel V4 showcases a ready-to-sprint appearance. Riders will appreciate a handlebar that is 20 mm closer and more comfortably reachable, with a low seat positioned at 790 mm off the ground, offering a better sense of control.

The Diavel V4 showcases a ready-to-sprint appearance

Commenting on the event, superstar Ranveer Singh said, "I’m thrilled to be the ambassador of Ducati, a brand that is iconic in the automotive world. I resonate with the spirit of the brand, which exudes style and defines performance. Ducati represents a perfect blend of power, sophistication, and innovation. It's an honour to be the ambassador of this legendary brand that stands for the passionate and relentless pursuit of excellence! I’m excited, ready to rev up the engine and conquer new horizons together."

The Diavel V4 is equipped with a 5-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth integration

On the tech front, the Diavel V4 is equipped with a 5-inch TFT cluster with Bluetooth integration, which can be controlled via the Ducati link app as well, an optional integrated turn-by-turn navigation system, three power modes, and four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet). The bike also boasts an advanced electronic package with a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU), including features like ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), and Cruise Control.

The bike will be available in two colours – Ducati Red and Thrilling Black

For cycle parts, the Diavel V4 comes with a 50 mm fully-adjustable fork assembly, a fully-adjustable monoshock, 330 mm twin-discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers at the front and a single disc at the rear with Brembo caliper. The bike comes shod with Diablo Rosso III rear tyre in 240/45 profile, and cast aluminium wheels with machined spokes.

The bike will be available in two colours – Ducati Red and Thrilling Black. Deliveries will commence immediately across all Ducati stores in major Indian cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh.

Ranveer Singh will be Ducati's face in many experintian events

With actor Ranveer Singh on board as the brand ambassador, Ducati plans to promote its brand through various channels and engage in experiential events in India and abroad, including the Bharat GP, MotoGP races in the Asia-Pacific region, and World Ducati Week held biennially in Misano, Italy.