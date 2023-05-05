Ducati Registers Record Global Sales In Q1, 2023; 14,725 Motorcycles Delivered

2022 was the best year for Ducati in terms of global sales, revenue, and profitability. And the company is continuing in the same vein, by registering record first quarter sales, in 2023. The company sold 14,725 units between January-March 2023, which is a 9 per cent increase from the same time period in 2022.

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, said, "After closing our best year ever in 2022, we began 2023 with strong results that confirm a company strategy that is paying off with a great outcome. Based on these positive numbers, we continue working to achieve the best possible result, with the main goal to satisfy all passionate Ducatisti in our beautiful community." These great results are highlighted throughout Ducati’s top markets: Italy is in the first position with 2,717 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 7 percent compared to last year’s period. The United States, which is the second-largest market for Ducati, increased deliveries by 21 percent in the first quarter of 2023 with 1,677 bikes. Germany, in third position, also gained a growth of 21 percent compared to the same period of 2022 with 1,666 motorcycles delivered.

Ducati said that the Multistrada V4, with all its variants, is the best-selling motorcycle, with 2,668 models delivered worldwide, followed by the Monster, of which 2,005 units were sold. The third highest selling model was the Ducati DesertX, with 1,442 units delivered. Currently, Ducati has presence in over 90 countries, with over 800 dealerships.

The Bologna-based manufacturer plans to open 55 new dealers, few of which have already been inaugurated during the first quarter of the year.