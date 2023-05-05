  • Home
  • News
  • Ducati Registers Record Global Sales In Q1, 2023; 14,725 Motorcycles Delivered

Ducati Registers Record Global Sales In Q1, 2023; 14,725 Motorcycles Delivered

Ducati posted sales of 14,725 units in the first quarter of 2023, which is a 9 per cent increase over the sales from the same period in 2022, making it the best first quarter in terms of sales for the company.
authorBy carandbike Team
05-May-23 12:40 PM IST
Ducati Multistrada V4 S

2022 was the best year for Ducati in terms of global sales, revenue, and profitability. And the company is continuing in the same vein, by registering record first quarter sales, in 2023. The company sold 14,725 units between January-March 2023, which is a 9 per cent increase from the same time period in 2022. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Monster SP Launched In India

Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO, said, "After closing our best year ever in 2022, we began 2023 with strong results that confirm a company strategy that is paying off with a great outcome. Based on these positive numbers, we continue working to achieve the best possible result, with the main goal to satisfy all passionate Ducatisti in our beautiful community." These great results are highlighted throughout Ducati’s top markets: Italy is in the first position with 2,717 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 7 percent compared to last year’s period. The United States, which is the second-largest market for Ducati, increased deliveries by 21 percent in the first quarter of 2023 with 1,677 bikes. Germany, in third position, also gained a growth of 21 percent compared to the same period of 2022 with 1,666 motorcycles delivered. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Crowned Sportsbike of the Year At 2023 car&bike Awards

Ducati said that the Multistrada V4, with all its variants, is the best-selling motorcycle, with 2,668 models delivered worldwide, followed by the Monster, of which 2,005 units were sold. The third highest selling model was the Ducati DesertX, with 1,442 units delivered. Currently, Ducati has presence in over 90 countries, with over 800 dealerships.  

The Bologna-based manufacturer plans to open 55 new dealers, few of which have already been inaugurated during the first quarter of the year. 

Related Articles
Spot the Differences – Ducati Monster And The Monster SP
Spot the Differences – Ducati Monster And The Monster SP
10 hours ago
2023 Ducati Monster SP Launched At Rs 15.95 Lakh
2023 Ducati Monster SP Launched At Rs 15.95 Lakh
2 days ago
car&bike Awards 2023: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Crowned The Sportsbike Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2023: Ducati Streetfighter V2 Crowned The Sportsbike Of The Year
14 days ago
Ducati DesertX First Batch Sold Out In India
Ducati DesertX First Batch Sold Out In India
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Skoda
Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
18.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹40,874
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Honda
WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
8.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹18,477
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Mahindra XUV500 W10 AWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 AWD
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
12.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹27,436
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now