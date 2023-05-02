2023 Ducati Monster SP Launched At Rs 15.95 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the 2023 Ducati Monster SP, the top-spec variant of the new Ducati Monster, at Rs 15.95 lakh (Ex-showroom). The Monster SP is a more hardcore, track-oriented version of the standard Monster and brings a lot of changes, including lighter weight, adjustable suspension, better brakes and updated electronics. Bookings for the new Monster SP are now open and deliveries are expected to start immediately, Ducati India announced in a press statement.

The Monster SP addresses a few shortcomings of the standard Monster which we had mentioned during our first ride experience at the Buddh International Circuit, but as a result of the updates, the Monster SP has become more expensive, with a price tag of Rs. 15.95 lakh (Ex-showroom). Nevertheless, the SP takes the capabilities of the standard Monster a couple of notches higher and will certainly be a hoot to ride on track, and on the road.

The engine of the new Ducati Monster SP and the regular Monster are the same, but lighter weight, higher-spec chassis components and updated electronics promise to make the SP a more formidable and sportier package.

At the heart of the Monster SP is the same engine found in the standard Monster. The 937 cc Testastretta 11° four-valve, L-twin motor delivers 109 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The SP represents the top-of-the-line Ducati Monster and introduces fully-adjustable Öhlins suspension, Brembo Stylema front brake calipers, standard Termignoni approved exhaust, Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, steering damper and a lithium-ion battery.

The Ducati Monster SP features a lithium-ion battery which saves weight to the tune of 2 kg compared to the standard Ducati Monster.

“The Monster SP is one of a kind. It takes the sporty qualities of the Monster to an extreme with better braking performance, increased ability to ride sportingly and greater precision in handling, thanks to the state-of-the art Ohlins suspension. Created for the most passionate Ducatisti who love the thrill of sporty riding, we are delighted to bring the all-new Monster SP to India and look forward to the response from the riders who appreciate attention to detail when it comes to their motorcycles,” said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India.

The red saddle of the Monster SP is integrated with the tail section, and the Monster SP features unique livery, with a Ducati Red wheel tag.

The compact aluminium frame mounted to the engine head is inspired by the Panigale V4, and the brand states that this set-up gives the sports bike the perfect recipe to make it a track-oriented weapon. Moreover, the engine is mated to an electronically managed quick-shift gearbox with a hydraulically actuated wet clutch.

The Monster SP is lighter and more agile, allowing for better cornering capabilities, and should be an even more entertaining track companion.

The Monster SP sports fully-adjustable top-spec Öhlins suspension at the front and rear, with the inverted 43 mm NIX30 forks having gold nitride sliders, which are 0.6 kg lighter than the units found on the standard Monster. The rear shock, also by Öhlins, is also fully adjustable. Braking duties are taken up by Brembo Stylema radial callipers and 320 mm discs with lightweight aluminium hangers.

A new Termignoni exhaust and stickier Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres are standard as well. The capabilities of the Monster SP are further enhanced by the steering damper, which improves stability under acceleration and cornering.

A host of safety tech is offered as standard on the Monster SP, giving the rider the confidence to push harder on the track

In terms of electronics, Ducati has loaded the Monster SP with a blanket of safety features. Things such as cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control and Ducati wheelie control are available with various levels of adjustability. Furthermore, the Monster SP has three riding modes – Sport, Touring and Wet riding modes. There's no Urban riding mode as is available on the standard Monster. Moreover, Launch Control ensures riders with lighting fast starts every single time. The electronics have been generally recalibrated, as are the riding modes to make the most out of the changes made to the chassis.

The livery on the Monster SP is inspired by the 2022 Moto GP race bike

Ducati India will continue selling the standard Monster, which is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the Monster + is priced at Rs 12.06 lakh (Ex-showroom).