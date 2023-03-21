Ducati DesertX First Batch Sold Out In India

Ducati has revealed that all units of the DesertX adventure bike allocated for the Indian market have been sold out. The motorcycle was launched in India late last year at a price of Rs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries commenced in January this year and now the company has revealed to carandbike that all units from the first batch have been sold out.

Marco Biondi, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Asia Pacific, Ducati Motor Holding is on a visit to India. He was speaking to car&bike in an exclusive interaction.

Speaking to carandbike in an exclusive interaction, Marco Biondi, Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Asia Pacific, Ducati Motor Holding, said, replying to a query on the response to the Desert X in India, “In India, I think we have done a mistake. We have planned not enough bikes because we are already sold out. We have to plan better in the future.”

The first batch was limited to just 50 units with no word yet on when a second batch could come to India.

Biondi also revealed that the company had received requests to hold community events in India. He added that together with the brand’s India marketing team, Ducati was set to host a number of activities in India including off-road schools. He also hinted that Ducati could also look to get the DesertX to India for further developments in the future.

“In fact with the marketing team we have set up a lot of events in the future. Off-road schools is one of the main topics so we are looking very much in the future and who knows maybe the DesertX stays, maybe even for development,” Biondi said.

The DesertX shares the same powerplant as Ducati’s Multistrada V2 though with hardware more attuned for off-road excursions. The Desert X is powered by a 937 cc, Testastretta 11-degree L-twin engine which develops 108 bhp and 92 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by a Kayaba front fork with 230 mm of travel and a monoshock at the rear with 220 mm of travel. The seat height is 875 mm with 250 mm of ground clearance.