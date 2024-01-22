Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 22, 2024
Bentley Motors revealed that 2023 marked its third-best year on record, despite a notable 11 per cent dip in global sales compared to 2022. The luxury automaker reported the sale of 13,560 luxury cars worldwide. The company however revealed that approximately three-quarters of its customers opted for bespoke content from it’s Mulliner division - a 43 per cent increase over 2022.
Furthermore, Bentley also reported a shift in demand towards its higher revenue variants, such as the Azure, S, and Speed, which collectively constituted 70 per cent of total sales. The sales of these variants had only accounted for 30 per cent of all sales in 2022. The company also said that the introduction of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase exceeded expectations, accounting for over a third of the company's SUV orders in its inaugural full year on the market.
The Bentayga remained Bentley's best seller accounting for 44 per cent of all global sales.
The Bentayga remained Bentley’s best-selling model accounting for 44 per cent of all units sold in the year. It was followed by the Continental GT and GT Convertible which accounted for about 31 per cent of all units sold. The Flying Spur accounted for the remaining 25 per cent.
Hybrid vehicles from Bentley's range also remained popular, particularly in the United Kingdom, where one in four Flying Spur and Bentayga customers opted for the hybrid option.
Commenting on the global sales results, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said, “The luxury market was not immune from the challenging market conditions seen around the world in the second half of 2023 and despite this we were able to deliver our third highest retail position in history and enter 2024 with a strong order bank. Building on this, our quality of sales was much greater, with significant increases in our higher value derivatives, and a significant growth in demand for bespoke personalisation”.
The Continental GT and GT Convertible were the second best selling model line.
The Americas maintained its position as Bentley's largest-selling market though sales in the region were down 9 per cent to 3,848 units. It was followed by China where 3,006 units were delivered - down 18 per cent. Europe saw a 15 per cent decrease, with 2,376 units sold, and the Asia Pacific region experienced a positive growth of 5 per cent, contributing to 16 per cent of total sales. In Bentley's home market, the United Kingdom, there was an 18 per cent decline, representing 9 per cent of total sales. The Middle East, India, and Africa showed a 2 per cent increase, with 989 units sold, making up 7 per cent of total sales.
Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18861 second ago
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now more expensive by up to Rs 50,000, while the X1 is about Rs 90,000 dearer on the top trims.
-17715 second ago
Sporty commuter bike is expected to make its debut in the coming days at the Hero World 2024.
-9010 second ago
High-riding sedan set to be the brand’s fourth model developed for the Indian market following the C3 hatchback, e-C3 EV and C3 Aircross SUV.
-961 second ago
The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with Dodge and Jeep.
21 hours ago
Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.
22 hours ago
The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500
22 hours ago
Two-wheeler brand Zontes has announced attractive new pricing for its range of 350cc bikes in India and comes as part of the brand's aggressive 2024 strategy
The scooter is limited to just 1888 units worldwide
Equipped with a custom roof rack, evacuation stretcher, powerful lights, siren, and safety enhancements
BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide in 2023
25 days ago
The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.
The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W12 turbocharged engine, generating 626 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque
The Diavel for Bentley series will be limited 500 units, with an additional 50 "Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner" bikes reserved exclusively for Bentley customers
The 2020 Mulsanne Extended Wheelbase was commissioned by Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and served the royal family.
1 month ago
Earlier in 2023, Bentley launched the Extended wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV which costs Rs. 1 Crore more than the standard version. We drive it and get driven in it.