Limited-Run Bentley Bentayga Apex Edition By Mulliner Unveiled

Bentley Motors has revealed the Bentayga Apex Edition, a limited edition model developed in collaboration with its Mulliner bespoke division. Limited to just 20 units, the Bentayga Apex Edition is offered in six unique colourways with owners of the Bentley Continental GT LE Mans Edition offered additional levels of customisation to have their SUV match their special edition coupe.



Unique cosmetic elements of the Bentayga Apex Edition includes new 22-inch Mulliner carbon wheels developed in collaboration with specialists Bucci Composites as well as a bespoke carbon body kit. The SUV also offers improved stopping power over the standard Bentayga S on which it is based with carbon ceramic brakes. Bentley says that the carbon wheels and the brakes help reduce the SUV’s weight by 44 kg. Each Apex Edirtion model also wears a racing stripe running the length of the bonnet and roof - a first for the SUV.

Bentley says that the special edition Apex Edition also gets all-wheel steering and a sport exhaust as standard.



Under the hood, the Bentayga Apex Edition is powered by Bentley’s 4.0-litre, twin-scroll turbocharged V8 petrol engine, delivering 542 bhp and 770 Nm of torque. In this model Bentley Dynamic Ride active anti-roll control and rear-wheel steering comes as standard.



The Bentley by Mulliner aside, Bentley has confirmed that it will unveil a new coachbuilt car on May 7, 2024. The exclusive model follows the Bacalar barchetta and Batur coupe, continuing Mulliner's tradition of bespoke craftsmanship. Limited to just 16 units, these cars represent some of the final Bentleys to feature the iconic W12 engine at its peak performance.





